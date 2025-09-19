Business NewsNationalZubeen Garg Death: PM Modi, Assam CM, Other Leaders Pay Tribute
Zubeen Garg Death: PM Modi, Assam CM, Other Leaders Pay Tribute

Zubeen Garg died while scuba diving in Singapore on Friday. He was on a three-day visit to the country to participate in the three-day North East Festival.

19 Sep 2025, 06:52 PM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Assamese singer Zubeen Garg. (Photo: Gaurav Gogoi/X)</p></div>
Assamese singer Zubeen Garg. (Photo: Gaurav Gogoi/X)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the death of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg.

In a post on social media platform X, he wrote, "Shocked by the sudden demise of popular singer Zubeen Garg. He will be remembered for his rich contribution to music. His renditions were very popular among people across all walks of life. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi called the passing away of Zubeen Garg "a terrible tragedy". The Congress leader added that he "overcame personal tragedies to reshape the landscape of Assamese music. His perseverance and courage have left an enduring mark."

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said he received the news of Garg's death from Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita. "It is very painful news and an immense loss to the state and the nation," Sarma said on the sidelines of a programme.

The Assam CM said that beyond Garg's music, his connection with people and passion for helping them will always be remembered. "I will greatly cherish all my interactions with him. That magical voice has forever gone silent. Tragic beyond words! (sic)," he added.

The chief minister, who was campaigning in the Bodoland Territorial Region for the Sept. 22 Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) polls, said that the BJP will cancel all election-related events scheduled for the day. "I am returning to Guwahati and will discuss with the party to decide on the next course of action," he said.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, is also from Assam, said Garg's death was an irreparable loss for the state, the nation and the world of music.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "We have lost a magical voice and a versatile personality... His evergreen songs will inspire talented artists for generations to come. I pray for his departed soul."

Assam Congress president and the party's deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, also mourned Garg's death and hailed him as a 'pride of every Assamese'. He said Garg's death is an irreparable loss for the entire music world and a personal loss for every Assamese.

Popular singer from Assam and youth heartthrob Garg died while scuba diving in Singapore on Friday, organisers of a festival in the Southeast Asian country said. He was 52, and is survived by his wife. Garg sustained injuries during scuba diving, and was rushed to a hospital, where he died in the intensive care unit while undergoing treatment.

He had gone to Singapore to participate in the three-day North East Festival, which was scheduled to begin on Friday.

"It is with deep sadness that we share the news of Zubeen Garg's passing. While scuba diving, he experienced breathing difficulties and was immediately given CPR before being rushed to Singapore General Hospital. Despite efforts to save him, he was declared dead in the ICU around 2.30 pm IST," a statement issued by organisers of the North East Festival said.

