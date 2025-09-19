Zubeen Garg Death: PM Modi, Assam CM, Other Leaders Pay Tribute

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said he received the news of Garg's death from Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita. "It is very painful news and an immense loss to the state and the nation," Sarma said on the sidelines of a programme.

The Assam CM said that beyond Garg's music, his connection with people and passion for helping them will always be remembered. "I will greatly cherish all my interactions with him. That magical voice has forever gone silent. Tragic beyond words! (sic)," he added.