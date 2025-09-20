Assam Mourns Zubeen Garg: 3-Day State Mourning Declared

Business NewsNationalAssam Mourns Zubeen Garg: 3-Day State Mourning Declared
The popular Assamese singer tragically passed away in a scuba diving accident in Singapore on Friday.

20 Sep 2025, 02:00 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Assam Government has declared a state mourning period from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, following the tragic death of singer Zubeen Garg. Assamese singer Zubeen Garg. (Photo: Gaurav Gogoi/X)</p></div>
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Assam Government has declared a state mourning period from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, following the tragic death of singer Zubeen Garg. During this time, all official entertainment, dinners, and ceremonial functions will be suspended as a mark of respect. However, service-oriented activities such as health camps, Nikshay Mitra support for TB patients, and plantation initiatives will continue.

The popular Assamese singer tragically passed away in a scuba diving accident in Singapore on Friday. He was 52 and is survived by his wife. Garg sustained injuries while scuba diving and was rushed to a hospital, where he died in the intensive care unit during treatment.

Garg had travelled to Singapore to participate in the three-day North East Festival, which was scheduled to begin on Friday.

In an official statement on X, the Chief Secretary of Assam shared, "The Government of Assam expresses deep shock and sorrow at the passing of Shri Zubeen Garg, eminent singer, filmmaker and cultural icon. State mourning has been declared from Sept. 20th to 22nd."

"During this period, there will be no official entertainment, dinners, or ceremonial functions. Seva Saptah programmes that involve ceremonial events or distribution of benefits are postponed as a mark of respect. However, service-oriented activities such as health camps, Nikshay Mitra support for TB patients, and plantation will continue," it added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the death of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg.

In a post on social media platform X, he wrote, "Shocked by the sudden demise of popular singer Zubeen Garg. He will be remembered for his rich contribution to music. His renditions were very popular among people across all walks of life. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Assam Chief Minister Hemanta Biswas expressed his condolences on the singer's death. "Today Assam lost one of its favourite sons," the CM wrote on X.

He further, said that beyond Garg's music, his connection with people and passion for helping them will always be remembered.

Garg shot to fame with the song Ya Ali from the Emran Hashmi and Kangana Ranaut-starrer Gangster in 2006. He was known for his work in films and music across industries in Assamese, Bengali and Hindi-language films.

