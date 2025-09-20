Assam Mourns Zubeen Garg: 3-Day State Mourning Declared

Assam Government has declared a state mourning period from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, following the tragic death of singer Zubeen Garg. During this time, all official entertainment, dinners, and ceremonial functions will be suspended as a mark of respect. However, service-oriented activities such as health camps, Nikshay Mitra support for TB patients, and plantation initiatives will continue.

The popular Assamese singer tragically passed away in a scuba diving accident in Singapore on Friday. He was 52 and is survived by his wife. Garg sustained injuries while scuba diving and was rushed to a hospital, where he died in the intensive care unit during treatment.

Garg had travelled to Singapore to participate in the three-day North East Festival, which was scheduled to begin on Friday.

In an official statement on X, the Chief Secretary of Assam shared, "The Government of Assam expresses deep shock and sorrow at the passing of Shri Zubeen Garg, eminent singer, filmmaker and cultural icon. State mourning has been declared from Sept. 20th to 22nd."