Zoho Co-Founder Radha Vembu Richest Self-Made Indian Woman On Hurun India Rich List

The 2024 Hurun India Rich List released on Thursday highlighted the top 10 self-made women in India. Radha Vembu, co-founder of Zoho Corp., retains her position as the richest self-made Indian woman with a net worth of Rs 47,500 crore.

She was followed by Falguni Nayar and the family of Naykaa and Jayshree Ullal of Arista Networks, with net worths of Rs 32,200 crore and Rs 32,100 crore, respectively.

Neha Bansal, co-founder of Lenskart and an eyewear retail company, is the youngest self-made woman entrepreneur on the list with a net worth of Rs 3,100 crore.

Actor Juhi Chawla, who is also co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders, secured the sixth position in the list with a net worth of Rs 4,600 crore.