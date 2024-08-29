Zoho Co-Founder Radha Vembu Richest Self-Made Indian Woman On Hurun India Rich List
Actor Juhi Chawla, who is also co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders, secured the sixth position in the list with a net worth of Rs 4,600 crore.
The 2024 Hurun India Rich List released on Thursday highlighted the top 10 self-made women in India. Radha Vembu, co-founder of Zoho Corp., retains her position as the richest self-made Indian woman with a net worth of Rs 47,500 crore.
She was followed by Falguni Nayar and the family of Naykaa and Jayshree Ullal of Arista Networks, with net worths of Rs 32,200 crore and Rs 32,100 crore, respectively.
Neha Bansal, co-founder of Lenskart and an eyewear retail company, is the youngest self-made woman entrepreneur on the list with a net worth of Rs 3,100 crore.
The 2024 Hurun India Rich List also highlighted Bollywood stars as major wealth creators. Juhi Chawla and family also secured the second spot under the Silver Screen Titans category with a net worth of Rs 4,600.
The list also includes other prominent actors like Shah Rukh Khan, who made a sparkling debut in the list with a net worth of Rs 7,300 crore. Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Karan Yash Johar are among the other notable names.
“The Indian wealth creation narrative is genuinely inspiring, with 65% of the list being self-made, a significant increase from 54% five years ago. Additionally, 64% of the new entrants this year are self-made individuals," according to Anas Rahman Junaid, founder and chief researcher at Hurun India.
"Hurun Report’s mission is promoting entrepreneurship through its lists and research. The stories of the people from the 2024 Hurun India Rich List tell the story of the Indian economy," he said.