Zepto Delivery Partner Killed In Road Accident In Hyderabad; Unions Flag Safety Risks

A 25-year-old delivery partner working for quick-commerce platform Zepto lost his life in a road accident in Hyderabad, NDTV reported.

The incident occurred late Monday night near Mehdipatnam and has triggered fresh outrage from gig worker unions over the high-pressure conditions created by “ultra-fast” delivery commitments.

The victim, identified as K Abhishek, a resident of Shaikpet and a final-year BBA student, was working as a delivery executive to support his family.

According to Mehdipatnam police, Abhishek was riding his two-wheeler towards Tolichowki to deliver an order when he lost control on a busy stretch of road, causing the bike to skid. A private travel bus following behind ran over him, killing him on the spot.

A police official said a case has been registered and an investigation is underway. “Preliminary information indicates that the victim was in a hurry to complete a delivery. We once again urge all gig workers to prioritise safety and wear helmets while riding,” the official said.

The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) strongly condemned the incident, calling it a direct outcome of what it termed “unrealistic and deadly” 10-minute delivery models.

Shaik Salauddin, founder-president of TGPWU, criticised platforms for what he described as neglect of worker safety, questioning the imbalance between business targets and human cost.

“Ten-minute food and grocery deliveries always start on time. Rs 100-crore speed projects always start on time. But when a worker crashes on the road, insurance and compensation never start on time. Why? Boardroom promises are not the ground reality. Workers are human beings, not algorithms,” he told NDTV.

The union has sought immediate intervention from the Telangana labour and employment minister. Its demands include an ex-gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh under accident death insurance for Abhishek’s family, application of the Workmen’s Compensation Act to ensure statutory benefits for gig workers, and the immediate removal of 10-minute delivery targets that force riders to take risks in heavy traffic.

Abhishek’s body was handed over to his family after a post-mortem at Osmania General Hospital. Police said investigations are ongoing to establish the exact speed and circumstances that led to the fatal accident.