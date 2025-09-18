YouTuber Akshay Vashisht Arrested For Video Claiming Goa Airport Is ‘Haunted’

Goa police on Wednesday arrested YouTuber Akshay Vashisht for posting a video claiming the Manohar International Airport in Goa was haunted. Vashisht, who has 5.72 lakh subscribers, was picked up from Delhi.

Vashisht was arrested after a constable from the Panaji social media monitoring cell filed a complaint. The complaint stated that a video titled 'Goa ka haunted airport' was shared on a Facebook page called 'RealTalk Clips'. The police noted that the Facebook video contained "false allegations" and could create panic, according to a report by The Indian Express.

In the video, Vashisht allegedly claimed the airport was built on a cremation ground and that staff had experienced paranormal activities. He also said pilots avoid flying at night due to ghost sightings.

Police called the content “false, malicious and superstitious” and said it could cause fear and panic among the public. They also believe that the video was made to promote his channel.

According to the complaint, Vashisht and the administrator of the Facebook page 'RealTalk' Clips posted the video to spread misleading information. The police have seized a mobile phone, a laptop and a camera from Vashisht. The FIR was registered under sections related to public mischief and common intention.

Authorities are also considering action against the administrator of the Facebook page where the video was shared.