Worm Found In Antibiotic Syrup In Madhya Pradesh Weeks After Coldrif Fiasco

At a time when Madhya Pradesh has been rocked by the death of 20 children due to adulteration of cough syrup, another case of tampering has come to light in the state, this time involving the Azithromycin syrup.

As reported by NDTV Madhya Pradesh, worms were found in an antibiotic syrup given to children at the Murar District hospital in Gwalior.

This incident came to light when the mother of a child checked the syrup before offering it to her children, only to be greeted with something that resembled a black insect.

The said child was prescribed Azithromycin Oral Suspension Syrup at the Murar Maternity Home Hospital. But upon finding an insect in the syrup, the mother, who took the syrup from the drug distribution centre, immediately rushed to the hospital and informed civil surgeon Dr RK Sharma.

The Food and Drug Department, upon receiving the complaint, put together an investigation team, led by Drug Inspector Anubhuti Sharma, who shortly arrived at the hospital.

The probe team carried syrup samples from the pharmacy and issued on-the-spot orders to halt the distribution of Azithromycin syrup. The process of recalling the syrup has also been initiated at distribution centres where it had already been shipped.

The department has also investigated several other children's medicines. Initial investigations have revealed that the syrup was supplied from a government store in Bhopal.

The department is now gathering information based on batch numbers to identify the districts to which the syrup was sent, so that it can be banned there as well.

Drug Inspector Anubhuti Sharma confirmed that samples of the syrup have been sent to the lab for testing.

There will be strict legal action against the concerned company or the supplier if the report reveals any substandard or harmful ingredients. For now, hospitals in the area have been instructed to stop the distribution and use of this syrup until the probe is finished.