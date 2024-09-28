World Heart Day: Athleticism Not An Indicator Of Heart Health, Says Dr Devi Shetty
You must know your numbers—blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar, and heart function—before claiming to be fit, says the top cardiologist.
In an age where athleticism is often equated with health, cardiologist Dr Devi Shetty urges a re-evaluation of this perspective. The biggest problem in our society is that many people in their 40s and 50s, who have been athletic or engaged in competitive sports, mistakenly believe they are fit, he stated during a recent interview with NDTV Profit. "How fit you feel has nothing to do with how fit you actually are."
Shetty emphasised the importance of preventive checkups, particularly for those aged 25 and older. He recommends that everyone undergo a detailed evaluation of their heart before engaging in extreme exercise or competitive sports.
For him, fitness cannot be certified without a comprehensive report that includes blood tests, ECG, echocardiograms, and CT angiograms. "You must know your numbers—blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar, and heart function—before claiming to be fit," he said.
Most chronic diseases begin subtly, often going unnoticed until it's too late. "Preventive checkups can reveal underlying issues that may not be apparent otherwise," Shetty explained. "This is the beauty of preventive care."
Dr Devi Shetty, founder of Narayana Hrudayalaya. (Photo: Company website)
Addressing lifestyle changes, he said, "First, know your ideal weight based on your height and aim to get close to it. Obesity is a leading cause of chronic illnesses." He advocates the early to bed, early to rise regimen.
"The best exercise for most people is brisk walking and yoga," he stated. "If you're getting into competitive sports or extreme exercise, it's vital to have a health evaluation first." He also highlighted dietary awareness: "It's not just oil that is the villain; it is carbohydrates—be conscious of the amount of rice and chapatis you consume."
Regular meals at consistent times are essential, reminded Shetty. "Irregular eating habits can upset your stomach," he warned. Shetty encourages incorporating activity into daily routines, such as walking while on the phone, aiming for 10,000 steps a day. Scientific studies show that achieving this step count can significantly impact cardiovascular health, fitness, and mental well-being, he said.
"I used to be a strong advocate of bodybuilding, but as I aged, I discovered the benefits of yoga. It keeps your joints active and healthy, which becomes crucial as you grow older," said Shetty. He concluded with a reminder about spirituality. "We all lead very stressful lives, and being spiritual is a very powerful force in steering your life," he stated.