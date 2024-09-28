World Heart Day: Athleticism Not An Indicator Of Heart Health, Says Dr Devi Shetty

In an age where athleticism is often equated with health, cardiologist Dr Devi Shetty urges a re-evaluation of this perspective. The biggest problem in our society is that many people in their 40s and 50s, who have been athletic or engaged in competitive sports, mistakenly believe they are fit, he stated during a recent interview with NDTV Profit. "How fit you feel has nothing to do with how fit you actually are."

Shetty emphasised the importance of preventive checkups, particularly for those aged 25 and older. He recommends that everyone undergo a detailed evaluation of their heart before engaging in extreme exercise or competitive sports.

For him, fitness cannot be certified without a comprehensive report that includes blood tests, ECG, echocardiograms, and CT angiograms. "You must know your numbers—blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar, and heart function—before claiming to be fit," he said.

Most chronic diseases begin subtly, often going unnoticed until it's too late. "Preventive checkups can reveal underlying issues that may not be apparent otherwise," Shetty explained. "This is the beauty of preventive care."