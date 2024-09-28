World Heart Day 2024: Know The Date, Theme, History And Significance
Here is everything you need to know about the history, theme and other details about World Heart Day.
World Heart Day, observed annually on September 29, is an initiative to raise awareness about cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) and promote heart health. It is a reminder to individuals, governments, as well as health organisations to take measures to prevent heart health complications.
World Heart Day Date
World Heart Day is observed every year on September 29. This year, it falls on a Sunday.
World Heart Day: Theme This Year
The World Heart Federation, the organisation behind this initiative, has said it will campaign under the theme of “Use Heart for Action” from 2024 to 2024. The campaign aims to encourage individuals to care for their hearts and empower them to urge leaders to take cardiovascular health seriously by providing a global platform for action.
“This 2024 World Heart Day campaign is dedicated to motivating every country to develop or support national cardiovascular health action plans,” the organisation said on its website.
World Heart Day History
The World Heart Federation (WHF) in 2000 collaborated with the World Health Organization (WHO) to observe World Heart Day in order to raise awareness and mobilise international action against cardiovascular diseases. The day was first observed on September 24, 2000. The event was initially held on the last Sunday of September until 2011.
In 2012, the date was changed to September 29.
World Heart Day Significance
World Heart Day aims to reduce heart diseases by creating awareness about preventive measures, encouraging regular heart check-ups and promoting healthy lifestyles and eating habits. It aims to spread awareness about deaths due to heart diseases that claim the lives of over 18.6 million people globally every year.