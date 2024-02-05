Woman Robot Astronaut 'Vyommitra' Will Fly Into Space In Third Quarter Of 2024: Jitendra Singh
‘Vyommitra’ is a combination of two Sanskrit words- 'vyoma' meaning space, and 'mitra ' meaning friend.
Before ISRO launches ‘Gaganyaan Mission’, India's first human-manned space flight, the team is scheduled to fly woman robot astronaut ‘Vyommitra’ to space.
Revealing more about the mission, Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State, Science and Technology, mentioned that the uncrewed ‘Vyommitra Mission' is scheduled for the third quarter of this year, while the manned mission ‘Gaganyaan’ is scheduled to be launched in 2025.
“This female robot astronaut is equipped with the capability to monitor module parameters, issue alerts and execute life support operations. It can perform tasks such as operating six panels and responding to queries,” Singh said.
He further added the astronaut was designed to simulate human functions in the space environment and interact with the Life Support System.
Regarding the ‘Gaganyaan’ Mission, the first Test Vehicle Flight TV D1 was successfully accomplished on October 21, 2023. This was a run-up to India’s first-ever manned space mission. This test was to qualify the crew escape system and parachute system. The human rating of the launch vehicle is completed, while all preparations are as scheduled with all propulsion stages being qualified.
"While the uncrewed unmanned Robot Flight 'Vyommitra' will take place this year, 'Gaganyaan' will be launched next year," a Press Information Bureau release stated.
In a demonstration of India's human space capabilities, the ‘Gaganyaan’ Mission will launch a crew of astronauts into an orbit of 400 km and is set to bring them back to India’s sea waters safely.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh shared an update on Chandrayaan-3 and stated, “Chandrayaan 3, which landed on the South Pole of the Moon on August 23 last year, is following its normal expected course of action. The vital inputs sent by it will be shared over time.”