Woman Robot Astronaut 'Vyommitra' Will Fly Into Space In Third Quarter Of 2024: Jitendra Singh

‘Vyommitra’ is a combination of two Sanskrit words- 'vyoma' meaning space, and 'mitra ' meaning friend.

“This female robot astronaut is equipped with the capability to monitor module parameters, issue alerts and execute life support operations. It can perform tasks such as operating six panels and responding to queries,” Singh said.

He further added the astronaut was designed to simulate human functions in the space environment and interact with the Life Support System.

Regarding the ‘Gaganyaan’ Mission, the first Test Vehicle Flight TV D1 was successfully accomplished on October 21, 2023. This was a run-up to India’s first-ever manned space mission. This test was to qualify the crew escape system and parachute system. The human rating of the launch vehicle is completed, while all preparations are as scheduled with all propulsion stages being qualified.