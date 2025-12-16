Winter Travel Advisory By IndiGo And Delhi Airport: What Travellers Need To Know

IndiGo has released a winter travel advisory to alert passengers about possible disruptions to flight operations across northern India due to fog. In a post on X, the airline said that as winter sets in, “early mornings across Northern India can bring fog that may occasionally slow down flight movements.”

IndiGo described the advisory as a “gentle heads-up” aimed at helping travellers plan better during the winter season. Passengers have been advised to check their flight status before leaving for the airport, with the airline directing them to its official flight status page: https://www.goindigo.in/check-flight-status.html.

The carrier sought to reassure customers that it is prepared to handle weather-related challenges.

“Please be assured that our teams are well prepared and closely monitoring weather conditions,” IndiGo said, adding that it is making “thoughtful adjustments on the ground” wherever possible to minimise inconvenience.

IndiGo also acknowledged that fog-related delays can lead to longer waiting times and said efforts are being made to ensure passengers remain comfortable during such situations.