Winter Travel Advisory By IndiGo And Delhi Airport: What Travellers Need To Know
IndiGo and Delhi airport have issued winter travel advisories cautioning passengers that foggy conditions in northern India may affect early morning flights.
IndiGo has released a winter travel advisory to alert passengers about possible disruptions to flight operations across northern India due to fog. In a post on X, the airline said that as winter sets in, “early mornings across Northern India can bring fog that may occasionally slow down flight movements.”
IndiGo described the advisory as a “gentle heads-up” aimed at helping travellers plan better during the winter season. Passengers have been advised to check their flight status before leaving for the airport, with the airline directing them to its official flight status page: https://www.goindigo.in/check-flight-status.html.
The carrier sought to reassure customers that it is prepared to handle weather-related challenges.
“Please be assured that our teams are well prepared and closely monitoring weather conditions,” IndiGo said, adding that it is making “thoughtful adjustments on the ground” wherever possible to minimise inconvenience.
IndiGo also acknowledged that fog-related delays can lead to longer waiting times and said efforts are being made to ensure passengers remain comfortable during such situations.
As winter sets in, early mornings across Northern India can bring fog that may occasionally slow down flight movements.
Delhi Airport Issues Fog Update
Delhi airport also issued a fog-related operational update early on Dec. 16 morning, cautioning passengers that flight movements may face disruptions. The update was shared on the airport’s X handle at 6.06 a.m.
In its post, the airport said that “flight operations are steadily recovering,” but added that “disruptions may persist for certain departures and arrivals” due to prevailing weather conditions.
The airport urged travellers to rely on their respective airlines for the most accurate and timely information. “For accurate and timely updates, please contact your airline directly,” the post said.
Reassuring passengers on ground support, Delhi airport said, “Our personnel are available across terminals to assist passengers and provide necessary support.”
According to a report in The Economic Times, IndiGo cancelled over 100 flights from Delhi airport on December 15 as dense fog and adverse weather conditions disrupted operations in the national capital.
IndiGo Crisis
Earlier this month, starting from Dec. 2, IndiGo was hit by a major operational crisis and has since been working to bring its flight schedules back on track. The disruption was triggered by the airline’s failure to adapt smoothly to new crew-rostering rules, leading to widespread cancellations and delays that left lakhs of passengers stranded.
As part of the ongoing investigation into the large-scale disruptions, a four-member panel visited IndiGo’s headquarters on Dec. 15. During the visit, the panel examined multiple operational aspects to understand the factors that may have contributed to the breakdown in services.