Winning Candidates From Across Parties Polled 60,000-1.5 Lakh Votes In Bihar: EC

Winning candidates from across parties polled votes ranging from 60,000 to 1.5 lakh in the just-held Bihar elections, EC officials said on Wednesday amid allegations that various top BJP leaders got nearly 1.22 lakh votes.

Various political leaders and people had taken to social media pointing to a 'coincidence' that several top victorious BJP leaders polled votes in and around the 1.22 lakh range.

There were suggestions that the Election Commission (EC) ensured that the BJP candidates secured almost similar votes, which largely hovered around the 1.22 lakh range.

Citing data, the EC officials said winning candidates have secured votes 'across the entire spectrum.