Will Amul Milk Prices Come Down After GST Rate Cut? Here's What MD Jayen Mehta Says

The cost of packaged milk is expected to drop in the coming days following the rationalisation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). The GST Council, on Sept. 3, approved a rationalisation of GST rates on milk and milk products, bringing the tax rates to nil for most such items.

The GST Council removed the 5% tax on packaged milk under the revised structure. It paves the way for reductions in retail prices from leading brands such as Amul and Mother Dairy once the exemption is implemented. The new GST rates will come into effect from Sept. 22.

However, Amul has clarified that prices of its milk pouches will remain unchanged even under GST 2.0.

As per an ANI report, Jayen Mehta, Managing Director of Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets the Amul products, said, “There is no change proposed in prices of fresh pouch milk as there is no reduction in GST. It has always been zero percent GST on pouch milk.”

