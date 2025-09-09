Scroll On WhatsApp Web Not Working Leaves Netizens Perplexed

Social media users are reporting a new issue with WhatsApp Web, where they are unable to scroll through their chats. The bug is preventing users from navigating up or down in their conversations.

WhatsApp Web has become a commonly used messaging tool, especially during the day time, when users are logged onto their computers or desktops.

Over the past few hours, numerous users have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to complain about the problem. One user wrote, "Is it something wrong with the web? I cant scroll up or down"

Whatsapp, however, has not put out any official statement on the same.