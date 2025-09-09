Scroll On WhatsApp Web Not Working Leaves Netizens Perplexed
Whatsapp however has not put out any official stament on the same yet.
Social media users are reporting a new issue with WhatsApp Web, where they are unable to scroll through their chats. The bug is preventing users from navigating up or down in their conversations.
WhatsApp Web has become a commonly used messaging tool, especially during the day time, when users are logged onto their computers or desktops.
Over the past few hours, numerous users have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to complain about the problem. One user wrote, "Is it something wrong with the web? I cant scroll up or down"
Is it something wrong with wa web? I cant scroll up or down— ayu agustini (@ayuagstni) September 9, 2025
Another user wrote, that the issue was not just scrolling. "WhatsApp web is slow compared to other chat platforms it also doesn't load images quickly and store information on its platform just keeps filling my mobile."
Scroll not working in @WhatsApp web anyone else facing the same issue, not only whatsapp web is slow compared to other chat platforms it also doesnt load images quickly and store information on its platform just keeps filling my mobile.— Neeshu (@neeshu) September 9, 2025
Another user said their patience is beig tested becuase of the issue.
Is it just me or is WhatsApp Webâs scrolling issue testing everyoneâs patience today?#whatsappweb— Srishti Gusain (@_srishti_gusain) September 9, 2025
Earlier yesterday, users were also complaining about not being able to link their accounts to devices. One user wrote, "Whatsapp not getting linked back after logout to PC’s across Anyone else facing the issue"
Whatsapp not getting linked back after logout to PCâs across— Sharebeer (@deepakdua010) September 8, 2025
Anyone else facing the issue â¦@WhatsAppâ©#whatsapp #meta #web #nifty #trending #whatsappweb pic.twitter.com/DxtY3Xe04S