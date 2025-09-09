Business NewsNationalScroll On WhatsApp Web Not Working Leaves Netizens Perplexed
Scroll On WhatsApp Web Not Working Leaves Netizens Perplexed

Whatsapp however has not put out any official stament on the same yet.

09 Sep 2025, 01:30 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Thousands of WhatsApp users faced glitch. (Image Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Social media users are reporting a new issue with WhatsApp Web, where they are unable to scroll through their chats. The bug is preventing users from navigating up or down in their conversations.

WhatsApp Web has become a commonly used messaging tool, especially during the day time, when users are logged onto their computers or desktops.

Over the past few hours, numerous users have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to complain about the problem. One user wrote, "Is it something wrong with the web? I cant scroll up or down"

Whatsapp, however, has not put out any official statement on the same.

Another user wrote, that the issue was not just scrolling. "WhatsApp web is slow compared to other chat platforms it also doesn't load images quickly and store information on its platform just keeps filling my mobile."

Another user said their patience is beig tested becuase of the issue.

Earlier yesterday, users were also complaining about not being able to link their accounts to devices. One user wrote, "Whatsapp not getting linked back after logout to PC’s across Anyone else facing the issue"

