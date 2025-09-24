Why Is Ladakh Facing Youth-Led Protests? Here Are The Key Demands Raised

Four lives have already been claimed during protests that erupted in Ladakh's Leh town on Wednesday. The stir, being spearheaded by independent organisation known as the Leh Apex Body (LAB), is primarily launched to push for Ladakh's statehood — a demand which has lingered on since it was made into a Union Territory, after its demarcation from Jammu and Kashmir.

Here is the list of demands put forward by LAB: