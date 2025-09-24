Why Is Ladakh Facing Youth-Led Protests? Here Are The Key Demands Raised
From statehood to addressal of unemployment, here are the key demands raised by Ladakh's protesters.
Four lives have already been claimed during protests that erupted in Ladakh's Leh town on Wednesday. The stir, being spearheaded by independent organisation known as the Leh Apex Body (LAB), is primarily launched to push for Ladakh's statehood — a demand which has lingered on since it was made into a Union Territory, after its demarcation from Jammu and Kashmir.
Here is the list of demands put forward by LAB:
Core Demands
Statehood for Ladakh: The UT status has fallen short of providing the region with sufficient autonomy for self-governance and protections, therefore protestors are agitating to acquire statehood.
Sixth Schedule: In order to safeguard its tribal status, both Buddhist and Muslim bodies want Ladakh's inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution
Addressing unemployment: In order to address the unemployment in the state, the protestors are demanding for a separate public service commission for Ladakh.
Increase In Parliamentary Seats: Protestors want the number of parliamentary seats in Ladakh to two from just one at present.
Other Immediate Demands
As per reports, LAB's immediate demands are centred around having talks with the Ministry of Home Affairs.
What LAB wants: The protesters seek an urgent meeting with the central government, as its members have been on a hunger strike since Sept 10.
MHA's Response: According to the MHA, under whose governance Ladakh falls since it is a UT, the next meeting will be held on Oct 6. Talks were held latest in May.
LAB Rejects 'Dictation': The LAB saw MHA's response as a mere order, which was given without any discussion. As a result, they refused to accept the dates and called for a shutdown and protest.