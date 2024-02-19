Why Cotton Candy Is Banned In Tamil Nadu And Puducherry

The sample analysis of colour soft candy/candy floss by the Government Food Analysis Laboratory found the presence of Rhodamine-B which is not approved for use in food items and can be harmful to health. It can cause oxidative stress on cells and tissues, potentially leading to cancer and tumours over time.

The Government Food Analysis Laboratory also directed that carrying out any activities related to the use of Rhodamine-B as a food additive in manufacturing, processing, packaging, storage, transportation, distribution, import and including food services, catering services, sale of food is a punishable offence under Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. All enforcement officers of the Food Safety Department have been directed by the Commissioner of Food Safety to take strict action as per the Act.