Why Cotton Candy Is Banned In Tamil Nadu And Puducherry
The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday implemented a ban on the sale of cotton candy in the state due to confirmed test reports at the government laboratory which revealed the presence of cancer-inducing chemicals.
Tamil Nadu health minister M Subramanian also ordered all food safety officers to take required measures and strict action after tests revealed the presence of Rhodamine B, a harmful textile dye, in some samples of cotton candy.
Why Cotton Candy Is Banned in Tamil Nadu?
The sample analysis of colour soft candy/candy floss by the Government Food Analysis Laboratory found the presence of Rhodamine-B which is not approved for use in food items and can be harmful to health. It can cause oxidative stress on cells and tissues, potentially leading to cancer and tumours over time.
The Government Food Analysis Laboratory also directed that carrying out any activities related to the use of Rhodamine-B as a food additive in manufacturing, processing, packaging, storage, transportation, distribution, import and including food services, catering services, sale of food is a punishable offence under Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. All enforcement officers of the Food Safety Department have been directed by the Commissioner of Food Safety to take strict action as per the Act.
According to The Indian Express, a team of officials led by P Satheesh Kumar, designated officer, Food Safety Department, Chennai, raided stalls on Marina Beach and other areas which sold cotton candy where some samples were collected. Subsequent tests revealed the presence of Rhodamine-B, an industrial dye, which was used as an artificial colouring agent in the candy.
Which States Have Banned Cotton Candy?
Not just Tamil Nadu but Puducherry also banned the production and sale of cotton candy. On February 10, Puducherry banned cotton candy due to similar concerns about the use of Rhodamine-B.