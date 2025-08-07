WBJEE Results 2025 Postponed - Know The Reasons And How To Check Scorecard After Results Are Out

According to media reports, the delay is due to contempt proceedings initiated in the Calcutta High Court against the West Bengal government and WBJEEB (West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board). A hearing is set for today, August 7, where the Principal Secretary of Higher Education has been summoned to clarify the state’s position.

The reports mentioned that Justice Kaushik Chanda of the Calcutta High Court allegedly received complaints through email from the merit-listed candidates in the JEMAS-PG (Medical Postgraduate) exam, as well as the WBJEE board, after which the court took suo motu action.

According to Shiksha.com, 'The results of WBJEE 2025 have been postponed after a fresh contempt case came to light after some students filed a complaint before Justice Kaushik Chanda. The High Court said that the Supreme Court has not yet stayed the order passed by the High Court on May 21, 2024 related to OBC reservation.'