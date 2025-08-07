WBJEE Results 2025 Postponed - Know The Reasons And How To Check Scorecard After Results Are Out
The Calcutta High Court has reportedly halted the release of the WBJEE results 2025, which was scheduled for August 7, due to contempt proceedings.
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEE), which was set to announce the entrance exam results on August 7, has put them on hold until further notice. The revised date for the release of WBJEE results 2025 will be announced by the Board later.
WBJEE Results 2025: Reason for Postponement
According to media reports, the delay is due to contempt proceedings initiated in the Calcutta High Court against the West Bengal government and WBJEEB (West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board). A hearing is set for today, August 7, where the Principal Secretary of Higher Education has been summoned to clarify the state’s position.
The reports mentioned that Justice Kaushik Chanda of the Calcutta High Court allegedly received complaints through email from the merit-listed candidates in the JEMAS-PG (Medical Postgraduate) exam, as well as the WBJEE board, after which the court took suo motu action.
According to Shiksha.com, 'The results of WBJEE 2025 have been postponed after a fresh contempt case came to light after some students filed a complaint before Justice Kaushik Chanda. The High Court said that the Supreme Court has not yet stayed the order passed by the High Court on May 21, 2024 related to OBC reservation.'
WBJEE Results 2025 Controversy So Far
On July 31, the Board had announced August 7 as the date for this year’s entrance exam results, after a month-long delay over legal issues. The exams were conducted by the WBJEE Board in an OMR-based format on April 27.
The notification for the entrance exam results was shared by officials after the Supreme Court, on July 28, stayed a Calcutta High Court ruling over the exam.
On June 17, the Calcutta HC had ordered an interim stay on state government notifications granting reservations to 140 subcategories under the OBC-A and OBC-B categories. This resulted in a delay in declaring the final results.
The issue stemmed from the West Bengal government’s revised OBC list. This followed after the HC, in May 2024, struck down the inclusion of 77 communities from the earlier list.
While hearing the state government’ plea, the apex court vacated the HC’s stay, noting that the order appeared "prima facie erroneous”.
Following the Supreme Court’s order, the Board had asked the students to upload their caste certificate details on the official portal between July 31 and August 2. The results will now be announced after the consolidation of the details shared by the candidates, the officials said.
The candidates have been eagerly waiting for the results of WBJEE 2025, which are meant for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering, pharmacy and architecture across West Bengal’s universities, government colleges and other institutes.
How To Check WBJEE Results 2025
1. Visit the official website: https://wbjeeb.nic.in/
2. On the homepage, go to the ‘Examination’ section.
3. Select ‘WBJEE’ from the drop-down menu.
4. Find the latest updates on the exam under ‘Current Events’ on the right side.
5. Click on the ‘WBJEE Results 2025’ link once its visible.
6. Enter your roll number and name or other details as required.
7. Submit the details to view your results.
8. Download a copy for future reference.