Why Fewer Young Indians Want Early Marriage — And Why Zoho's Sridhar Vembu Says They Should
India is witnessing a clear trend: more people — especially women — are choosing to have children in their 30s rather than their 20s.
When entrepreneur Upasana Konidela shared her experience from an interaction at IIT Hyderabad, she highlighted a striking generational shift: when she asked students how many wanted to get married, more men raised their hands than women. The women, she noted, appeared far more career-focused, calling this the face of a “new, progressive India.”
Her message — set your vision, define your goals, own your role, and become unstoppable — sparked a wider conversation online.
Responding to her post, Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu offered a contrasting perspective. He said he advises young entrepreneurs, both men and women, to marry and have children in their 20s instead of postponing plans, adding that people should “do their demographic duty to society and their own ancestors.”
While acknowledging that his views may sound “quaint or old-fashioned,” he expressed confidence that these ideas would resonate again.
His comments come at a time when India’s demographic patterns are clearly shifting. The Vital Statistics of India (CRS) 2023 report shows the country recorded 2.52 crore births last year, around 2.32 lakh fewer than in 2022, indicating a continued decline.
India is witnessing a clear trend: more people — especially women — are choosing to have children in their 30s rather than their 20s. The reasons span career ambitions, financial independence, later marriages, and a desire for greater personal stability before starting a family.
Though the median age of first childbirth has risen only slightly to just above 21, more women now have their last child in their late twenties or early thirties. Smaller family sizes, urbanisation, and higher education levels are reinforcing this shift.
At the same time, fertility rates continue to fall, especially in cities where they have dipped below replacement levels. Lifestyle factors such as stress, obesity, and PCOS are also influencing fertility trends, contributing to the move towards later parenthood.
Together, the contrasting posts by Upasana and Vembu encapsulate India’s evolving debate: a younger generation prioritising careers and autonomy, and an older guard urging earlier marriages and parenthood as part of a broader demographic responsibility.