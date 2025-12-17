'Why Can’t Toll Plaza Stop Till January?' CJI Asks As Delhi Air Pollution Worsens
The CJI-led Supreme Court bench called for a concrete plan for no toll plaza till Jan. 31.
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Tuesday called for a “concrete plan” to ensure absolute removal of toll plazas till Jan. 31 next year, citing their role in worsening traffic congestion and pollution, NDTV reported.
“Tomorrow you will put a toll plaza in CP for money? Why can’t toll plaza stop till January as they are causing so much traffic,” the CJI remarked while questioning the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) over the toll at the Gurgaon-Delhi border. The court noted that long queues at toll points add to vehicular emissions and said, “We don’t know what income you generate but you definitely generate a lot of litigation from these toll plazas.”
The bench stressed, “We want to come out on a concrete plan for absolute no plaza till next year Jan. 31,” adding that people avoid attending functions because of traffic jams caused by toll collection.
The hearing also focussed on the severe pollution crisis in Delhi-NCR. “The severe pollution will affect children from all classes,” the CJI said, responding to senior advocate Menaka Guruswami’s point that poor children lack air purifiers at home and are safer in schools.
The CJI countered, “Air purifiers are not the solution. Let winter break begin and let policymakers decide.”
He emphasised the need for long-term measures saying, “To eliminate the entire problem and create the right environment, we need to think about long-term solutions. Schoolchildren and senior citizens who go to parks are all facing the same problem.”
Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati told the court that since Sunday, an “emergency-like situation” has arisen, putting children’s lives at risk. She argued that shutting schools would also clear roads.