'Why Can’t Toll Plaza Stop Till January?' CJI Asks As Delhi Air Pollution Worsens

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Tuesday called for a “concrete plan” to ensure absolute removal of toll plazas till Jan. 31 next year, citing their role in worsening traffic congestion and pollution, NDTV reported.

“Tomorrow you will put a toll plaza in CP for money? Why can’t toll plaza stop till January as they are causing so much traffic,” the CJI remarked while questioning the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) over the toll at the Gurgaon-Delhi border. The court noted that long queues at toll points add to vehicular emissions and said, “We don’t know what income you generate but you definitely generate a lot of litigation from these toll plazas.”

The bench stressed, “We want to come out on a concrete plan for absolute no plaza till next year Jan. 31,” adding that people avoid attending functions because of traffic jams caused by toll collection.