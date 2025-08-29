Who's Dinesh Patnaik? Seasoned Diplomat Appointed As India's New Envoy To Canada

India has named Dinesh Patnaik as its next high commissioner to Canada, marking a new beginning after strained India-Canada ties in the past few months. Canada has also announced that Christopher Cooter will be its new envoy to India, after both posts remained vacant for nearly 10 months amid strained diplomatic ties.

The appointments have been announced as both countries try to rebuild ties. The relations between India and Canada turned into their worst in decades over the killing of a Khalistani separatist in Canada in 2023.

“Shri Dinesh K Patnaik (IFS:1990), presently Ambassador to the Kingdom of Spain, has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to Canada,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Thursday.

The latest announcements follow months after Weldon Epp, Canada’s Assistant Deputy Minister, Indo-Pacific, met with Indian officials as a follow-up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney in June. The duo had met during the G7 Summit in Kananaskis.