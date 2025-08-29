Who's Christopher Cooter, Canada's New High Commissioner To India?

Christopher Cooter brings more than three decades of experience in diplomacy. Most recently, he was Canada’s Charge d’affaires to Israel, and before that, he held the position of High Commissioner in South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Mauritius and Madagascar. Between 1998 and 2000, he worked as First Secretary at the Canadian High Commission in New Delhi, covering India, Nepal and Bhutan.

Cooter’s academic background includes a BA in Political Science from the University of Toronto (1981), an MA in Political Science from Columbia University (1982) and degrees in both common and civil law (BCL, LLB) from McGill University (1986). He was called to the British Columbia bar that same year and briefly practised law at Campney and Murphy before entering public service.

In 1989, he joined the Department of Indian Affairs and Northern Development as acting manager of lands for British Columbia. A year later, he moved to External Affairs and International Trade Canada, where he served in several roles in Ottawa. These included the director of the Southeast Europe Division, the director of the Policy Planning Division, the director general for executive management and assignments and the director general overseeing the merger of the Canadian International Development Agency with Foreign Affairs and International Trade Canada.

His overseas assignments have been equally varied. He served in Kenya and India as a political officer, as Charge d’affaires in Cambodia, deputy permanent representative to NATO, and later as High Commissioner to Nigeria and Canada’s permanent observer to ECOWAS. He also represented Canada as Ambassador to Türkiye, Georgia, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, and acted as Charge d’affaires to the European Union.