Who Was Vijay Kumar Malhotra? BJP Veteran Behind The Party's Strength In Delhi
Vijay Kumar Malhotra was a former MP and MLA. He was an influential figure in Delhi politics.
Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and veteran parliamentarian Vijay Kumar Malhotra passed away on Sept. 30 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. He was 93 years old.
Vijay Kumar Malhotra was a well-known figure, known for his influence in Delhi’s political landscape. Born on Dec. 3, 1931, in Lahore, Punjab, British India (now in Pakistan), he was the fourth of seven children of Kaviraj Khazan Chand, according to ANI.
Malhotra’s political journey began with the Delhi Pradesh Jana Sangh, where he served as president from 1972 to 1975. He later held the position of President of the BJP’s Delhi unit twice, from 1977 to 1980 and again from 1980 to 1984.
Alongside prominent leaders like Kedar Nath Sahni and Madan Lal Khurana, he played a major role in consolidating and sustaining the BJP’s presence in the national capital for decades.
Over the years, Malhotra served as a five-time Member of Parliament and was elected twice as a Member of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, making him one of the most senior and respected BJP leaders. In the 2004 general elections, he was the only BJP candidate to win a seat in Delhi.
Condolences Pour In
Various leaders have expressed their condolences on VK Malhotra’s death. Prime Minister Narendra Modi described him as a “leader connected to the grassroots, with a deep understanding of the people's issues.” PM Modi also paid his last respects at Malhotra’s residence.
à¤à¥à¤µà¤¨à¤ªà¤°à¥à¤¯à¤à¤¤ à¤à¤¨à¤¸à¥à¤µà¤¾ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¸à¤®à¤°à¥à¤ªà¤¿à¤¤ à¤°à¤¹à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤à¤ªà¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤µà¤°à¤¿à¤·à¥à¤ à¤¨à¥à¤¤à¤¾ à¤µà¤¿à¤à¤¯ à¤à¥à¤®à¤¾à¤° à¤®à¤²à¥à¤¹à¥à¤¤à¥à¤°à¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤à¥ à¤¨à¤¿à¤§à¤¨ à¤¸à¥ à¤à¤¹à¤°à¤¾ à¤¦à¥à¤ à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤¹à¥à¥¤ à¤µà¥ à¤à¤®à¥à¤¨ à¤¸à¥ à¤à¥à¤¡à¤¼à¥ à¤à¤¸à¥ à¤¨à¥à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¥à¥, à¤à¤¿à¤¨à¥à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤à¤¨à¤¤à¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤®à¥à¤¦à¥à¤¦à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¹à¤°à¥ à¤¸à¤®à¤ à¤¥à¥à¥¤ à¤¦à¤¿à¤²à¥à¤²à¥ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤ªà¤¾à¤°à¥à¤à¥ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤¶à¤à¥à¤¤ à¤¬à¤¨à¤¾à¤¨à¥ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¤¨à¥à¤¹à¥à¤à¤¨à¥ à¤ à¤¹à¤® à¤à¥à¤®à¤¿à¤à¤¾ à¤¨à¤¿à¤à¤¾à¤à¥¤ à¤¸à¤à¤¸à¤¦ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤ à¤ªà¤¨à¥ à¤¸à¤à¥à¤°à¤¿à¤¯à¤¤à¤¾ à¤à¤° à¤¯à¥à¤à¤¦à¤¾à¤¨ à¤à¥ à¤²à¤¿à¤â¦ pic.twitter.com/aULfroSFEJ— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 30, 2025
#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays last respects to senior BJP leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra, at his residence.— ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2025
The Delhi BJP expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the veteran leader, calling it “extremely heartbreaking.”
à¤à¤¾à¤à¤ªà¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤µà¤°à¤¿à¤·à¥à¤ à¤¨à¥à¤¤à¤¾, à¤¦à¤¿à¤²à¥à¤²à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤à¤ªà¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¥à¤® à¤ à¤§à¥à¤¯à¤à¥à¤· à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤«à¥à¤¸à¤° à¤µà¤¿à¤à¤¯ à¤à¥à¤®à¤¾à¤° à¤®à¤²à¥à¤¹à¥à¤¤à¥à¤°à¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤à¥ à¤à¤à¤¸à¥à¤®à¤¿à¤ à¤¨à¤¿à¤§à¤¨ à¤à¤¾ à¤¸à¤®à¤¾à¤à¤¾à¤° à¤ à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¤à¤¤ à¤¦à¥à¤à¤à¤¦ à¤¹à¥à¥¤ à¤¦à¥à¤à¤ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¸ à¤à¤¡à¤¼à¥ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¾ à¤à¤¾à¤à¤ªà¤¾ à¤ªà¤°à¤¿à¤µà¤¾à¤° à¤à¤¨à¤à¥ à¤ªà¤°à¤¿à¤à¤¨à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤¾à¤¥ à¤¹à¥à¥¤ à¤à¤¶à¥à¤µà¤° à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤à¤à¤¤ à¤à¤¤à¥à¤®à¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥à¤à¤°à¤£à¥à¤ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¸à¥à¤¥à¤¾à¤¨ à¤¦à¥à¤à¥¤— BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) September 30, 2025
à¥ à¤¶à¤¾à¤à¤¤à¤¿ pic.twitter.com/VHvfQgWkem
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that he was “deeply grieved” by the death of Vijay Kumar Malhotra, describing the senior BJP leader as someone who “played a pivotal role in shaping and expanding the organisation from the Bharatiya Jana Sangh to the Janata Party and the BJP.”
à¤à¤¨à¤¸à¤à¤ à¤¸à¥ à¤²à¥à¤à¤° à¤à¤¨à¤¤à¤¾ à¤ªà¤¾à¤°à¥à¤à¥ à¤à¤° à¤à¤¾à¤à¤ªà¤¾ à¤¤à¤ à¤¸à¤à¤à¤ à¤¨ à¤à¥ à¤à¤à¤¾à¤° à¤à¤° à¤µà¤¿à¤¸à¥à¤¤à¤¾à¤° à¤¦à¥à¤¨à¥ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤ à¤¹à¤® à¤à¥à¤®à¤¿à¤à¤¾ à¤¨à¤¿à¤à¤¾à¤¨à¥ à¤µà¤¾à¤²à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤à¤ªà¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤µà¤°à¤¿à¤·à¥à¤ à¤¨à¥à¤¤à¤¾ à¤µà¤¿à¤à¤¯ à¤à¥à¤®à¤¾à¤° à¤®à¤²à¥à¤¹à¥à¤¤à¥à¤°à¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤à¥ à¤¨à¤¿à¤§à¤¨ à¤¸à¥ à¤®à¤¨ à¤ à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¤à¤¤ à¤µà¥à¤¯à¤¥à¤¿à¤¤ à¤¹à¥à¥¤— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 30, 2025
à¤¦à¤¿à¤²à¥à¤²à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤à¤ªà¤¾ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤ à¤§à¥à¤¯à¤à¥à¤· à¤¹à¥à¤, à¤¦à¤¿à¤²à¥à¤²à¥ à¤µà¤¿à¤§à¤¾à¤¨à¤¸à¤à¤¾ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¨à¥à¤¤à¤¾ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¤à¤¿à¤ªà¤à¥à¤· à¤¯à¤¾ à¤à¤ à¤à¤¨ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¤à¤¿à¤¨à¤¿à¤§à¤¿, à¤µà¤¿à¤à¤¯ à¤à¥à¤®à¤¾à¤° à¤®à¤²à¥à¤¹à¥à¤¤à¥à¤°à¤¾â¦
Beyond politics, Malhotra was an educationist with a doctorate in Hindi literature. He was involved in social initiatives and contributed actively to sports administration in Delhi.