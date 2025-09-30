Who Was Vijay Kumar Malhotra? BJP Veteran Behind The Party's Strength In Delhi

Vijay Kumar Malhotra was a well-known figure, known for his influence in Delhi’s political landscape. Born on Dec. 3, 1931, in Lahore, Punjab, British India (now in Pakistan), he was the fourth of seven children of Kaviraj Khazan Chand, according to ANI.

Malhotra’s political journey began with the Delhi Pradesh Jana Sangh, where he served as president from 1972 to 1975. He later held the position of President of the BJP’s Delhi unit twice, from 1977 to 1980 and again from 1980 to 1984.



Alongside prominent leaders like Kedar Nath Sahni and Madan Lal Khurana, he played a major role in consolidating and sustaining the BJP’s presence in the national capital for decades.

Over the years, Malhotra served as a five-time Member of Parliament and was elected twice as a Member of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, making him one of the most senior and respected BJP leaders. In the 2004 general elections, he was the only BJP candidate to win a seat in Delhi.