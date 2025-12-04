Who Was Swaraj Kaushal? Husband Of Late Sushma Swaraj Passes Away At 73

Born on July 12, 1952, Swaraj Kaushal was among the senior-most lawyers at the Supreme Court. Educated at Delhi University and later Punjab University, he began his legal journey soon after. His career also included a six-year tenure in the Rajya Sabha and the position of the Governor of Mizoram.

He was the youngest person to ever hold the post of governor at the age of 37. He served as the Governor of Mizoram between 1990 and 1993. He married Sushma Swaraj, the former External Affairs Minister, in 1975. On Aug. 6, 2019, Sushma Swaraj passed away due to cardiac arrest in Delhi.

The Supreme Court designated him as a senior advocate when he was only 34 years old.

Kaushal represented Haryana in Parliament as a member of the Haryana Vikas Party from 1998 to 2004. He served in the Rajya Sabha during two separate terms: 1998–99 and 2000–2004.