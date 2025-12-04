Who Was Swaraj Kaushal? Husband Of Late Sushma Swaraj Passes Away At 73
Swaraj Kaushal, who served as the Governor of Mizoram between 1990 and 1993, died on Dec. 4.
Former Mizoram Governor and husband of late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj, Swaraj Kaushal, passed away on Thursday. He was 73 years old. The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Delhi wing said that his last rites will be performed today at the Lodhi Road crematorium.
“Swaraj Kaushal, father of MP and State Minister Bansuri Swaraj ji, passed away today on 4th December, 2025. His last rites will be performed today, at 4:30 pm at the Lodhi Road crematorium,” the BJP’s Delhi unit said in a post on X.
à¤¸à¤¾à¤à¤¸à¤¦ à¤à¤µà¤ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¦à¥à¤¶ à¤®à¤à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥ à¤¸à¥à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥ à¤¬à¤¾à¤à¤¸à¥à¤°à¥ à¤¸à¥à¤µà¤°à¤¾à¤ à¤à¥ à¤à¥ à¤ªà¤¿à¤¤à¤¾à¤à¥ à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥ à¤¸à¥à¤µà¤°à¤¾à¤ à¤à¥à¤¶à¤² à¤à¥ à¤à¤¾ à¤à¤ 4 à¤¦à¤¿à¤¸à¤®à¥à¤¬à¤°, 2025 à¤à¥ à¤¨à¤¿à¤§à¤¨ à¤¹à¥ à¤à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¥¤— BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) December 4, 2025
à¤à¤¨à¤à¤¾ à¤ à¤à¤¤à¤¿à¤® à¤¸à¤à¤¸à¥à¤à¤¾à¤° à¤à¤ 4 à¤¦à¤¿à¤¸à¤®à¥à¤¬à¤°, 2025 à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤¾à¤¯à¤ 4.30 à¤¬à¤à¥ à¤²à¥à¤§à¥ à¤°à¥à¤¡ à¤¶à¥à¤®à¤¶à¤¾à¤¨ à¤à¤¾à¤ à¤ªà¤° à¤à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤à¤¾à¤¯à¥à¤à¤¾à¥¤
His daughter and BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj expressed her grief in a heartfelt post on X.
“Being your daughter is the greatest pride of my life, and your legacy, your values, and your blessings will be the foundation of every journey ahead,” she said.
à¤ªà¤¾à¤ªà¤¾ à¤¸à¥à¤µà¤°à¤¾à¤ à¤à¥à¤¶à¤² à¤à¥, à¤à¤ªà¤à¤¾ à¤¸à¥à¤¨à¥à¤¹, à¤à¤ªà¤à¤¾ à¤ à¤¨à¥à¤¶à¤¾à¤¸à¤¨, à¤à¤ªà¤à¥ à¤¸à¤°à¤²à¤¤à¤¾, à¤à¤ªà¤à¤¾ à¤°à¤¾à¤·à¥à¤à¥à¤°à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤® à¤à¤° à¤à¤ªà¤à¤¾ à¤ à¤ªà¤¾à¤° à¤§à¥à¤°à¥à¤¯ à¤®à¥à¤°à¥ à¤à¥à¤µà¤¨ à¤à¥ à¤µà¤¹ à¤°à¥à¤¶à¤¨à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤à¤à¥ à¤®à¤à¤¦ à¤¨à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤¹à¥à¤à¥à¥¤— Bansuri Swaraj (@BansuriSwaraj) December 4, 2025
à¤à¤ªà¤à¤¾ à¤à¤¾à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¤¦à¤¯ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤¬à¤¸à¥ à¤à¤¹à¤°à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤¡à¤¼à¤¾ à¤¬à¤¨à¤à¤° à¤à¤¤à¤°à¤¾ à¤¹à¥, à¤ªà¤° à¤®à¤¨ à¤¯à¤¹à¥ à¤µà¤¿à¤¶à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤¸ à¤¥à¤¾à¤®à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤¹à¥ à¤à¤¿ à¤à¤ª à¤ à¤¬ à¤®à¤¾à¤ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤¾à¤¥ à¤ªà¥à¤¨à¤ à¤®à¤¿à¤² à¤à¥à¤à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤, à¤à¤¶à¥à¤µà¤° à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤¾à¤¨à¥à¤¨à¤¿à¤§à¥à¤¯â¦ pic.twitter.com/imqpUb2DMS
Who Was Swaraj Kaushal?
Born on July 12, 1952, Swaraj Kaushal was among the senior-most lawyers at the Supreme Court. Educated at Delhi University and later Punjab University, he began his legal journey soon after. His career also included a six-year tenure in the Rajya Sabha and the position of the Governor of Mizoram.
He was the youngest person to ever hold the post of governor at the age of 37. He served as the Governor of Mizoram between 1990 and 1993. He married Sushma Swaraj, the former External Affairs Minister, in 1975. On Aug. 6, 2019, Sushma Swaraj passed away due to cardiac arrest in Delhi.
The Supreme Court designated him as a senior advocate when he was only 34 years old.
Kaushal represented Haryana in Parliament as a member of the Haryana Vikas Party from 1998 to 2004. He served in the Rajya Sabha during two separate terms: 1998–99 and 2000–2004.