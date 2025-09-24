Who Was SL Bhyrappa? Renowned Kannada Novelist And Padma Awardee Passes Away
Popular Kannada novelist and philosopher SL Bhyrappa died due to a cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday. He was 94. "The legendary Indian novelist, philosopher, Padma Shri, Padmabhushana and Saraswathi Samman awardee Shri SL Bhyrappa suffered a cardiac arrest today at 2.38 pm and reached the lotus feet of the Almighty. Om Shanti !!!," Rashtrotthana Hospital said in a statement.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the death of the noted philosopher and described him as a "towering stalwart who stirred people's conscience and delved deep into the soul of India."
"A fearless and timeless thinker, he profoundly enriched Kannada literature with his thought-provoking works," Modi said on X.
His writings inspired generations to reflect, question and engage more deeply with society, the prime minister added.
Who Was S.L Bhyrappa?
Santeshivara Lingannaiah Bhyrappa is known for his popular novels 'Vamshavriksha', 'Daatu', 'Parva', 'Mandara', among others. Most of his works have been translated into English and other languages.
Born on Aug. 20, 1931, in Santeshivara, a village in Karnataka's Hassan district, Bhyrappa's early life was marked by hardship. He lost his mother and brothers to the bubonic plague and took on odd jobs to support his education. This period of struggle heavily influenced his writing. He earned his BA and MA in Philosophy from Mysore University, where he was a gold medalist, and later a Ph.D. from Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda.
His career included a long tenure as a professor of philosophy at various institutions, including NCERT, from which he retired in 1991. However, his true calling was as a writer. His debut novel, Bheemakaya, was published in 1958. Over his career, he penned over 25 novels, with many becoming bestsellers and several being adapted into critically acclaimed films.
His works like 'Naayi-Neralu', 'Matadana', 'Vamshavriksha', 'Tabbaliyu Neenaade Magane', have been made into movies and 'Gruhabhanga' and 'Daatu' into TV series.
He was recipient of Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri, Saraswati Samman, Sahitya Akademi Awards among others.
SL Bhyrappa is survived by his wife and two sons. His works, which explore complex themes of history, philosophy, and culture, have been translated into numerous Indian languages, cementing his status as one of modern India's most popular and influential novelists.