Who Was Ranjan Pathak, Bihar’s ‘Sigma Gang’ Leader, Killed in Delhi Encounter?
Ranjan Pathak, a 25-year-old gangster and leader of Bihar’s notorious ‘Sigma and Company’ gang, was killed by the Delhi Police in an encounter during the early hours of Thursday. Pathak was among the four most-wanted gang members who sustained gunshot injuries during the police encounter in Rohini.
The encounter, carried out by a joint team of Delhi Police and Bihar Police, broke out after the criminals allegedly opened fire in a bid to escape. Later, all four accused were rushed to Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini, where doctors declared them dead, as per an NDTV report.
According to Delhi Police officials, the group had been planning a major criminal activity ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. This prompted the Delhi Police Crime Branch and the Bihar Police to initiate a coordinated operation to intercept them. The shootout broke out at around 2.20 a.m. on Delhi's Bahadur Shah Marg.
Pathak, who had a Rs 25,000 bounty on his head, was known for taunting police on social media. He had built a reputation for daring law enforcement agencies and was wanted in multiple cases.
Who Is Ranjan Pathak?
Pathak was known for his unusual social media activity. He hailed from Malahi village under the Surasand police station of Sitamarhi district. It’s said that after a high-profile murder in Sitamarhi, he even sent his ‘criminal biodata’ to media personnel, Dainik Jagran reported.
In September, following the murder of Brahmashri Sena district head Ganesh Sharma, Pathak took responsibility on social media. According to a report by the Indian Express, the alleged leader of Sigma and Company released a note online and contacted local media, listing eight reasons for Sharma’s killing.
He was wanted in multiple cases, including extortion, armed robbery and murder, according to news agency ANI. His gang operated as contract killers and was committing crimes almost every month, Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar said.
#WATCH | Encounter of 4 members of Bihar's notorious Ranjan Pathak gang, in Delhi | Bihar DGP Vinay Kumar says, "...The gang was committing crimes almost every month. They were contract killers...They had named their gang 'Sigma and Company'
Under Pathak’s leadership, the gang was reportedly planning a major criminal operation that could have disrupted the upcoming Bihar Assembly election. The gangster was heard sending instructions to his associates in an audio call intercepted by the officials, the Dainik Jagran report added, citing Bihar Police officials. He reportedly told his associates to carry out so many murders that the Superintendent of Police (SP) would be transferred before the elections.
The three other gang members killed in the encounter included Bimlesh Mahto alias Bimlesh Sahni (25), Manish Pathak (33) and Aman Thakur (21). While Aman hailed from Delhi, all others were natives of Sitamarhi, Bihar, the Week reported.
They were dangerous criminals facing investigations in Bihar’s Dumra, Chaurat, Gahra and Purnahiya regions.