Who Was Ranjan Pathak, Bihar’s ‘Sigma Gang’ Leader, Killed in Delhi Encounter?

Ranjan Pathak, a 25-year-old gangster and leader of Bihar’s notorious ‘Sigma and Company’ gang, was killed by the Delhi Police in an encounter during the early hours of Thursday. Pathak was among the four most-wanted gang members who sustained gunshot injuries during the police encounter in Rohini.

The encounter, carried out by a joint team of Delhi Police and Bihar Police, broke out after the criminals allegedly opened fire in a bid to escape. Later, all four accused were rushed to Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini, where doctors declared them dead, as per an NDTV report.

According to Delhi Police officials, the group had been planning a major criminal activity ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. This prompted the Delhi Police Crime Branch and the Bihar Police to initiate a coordinated operation to intercept them. The shootout broke out at around 2.20 a.m. on Delhi's Bahadur Shah Marg.

Pathak, who had a Rs 25,000 bounty on his head, was known for taunting police on social media. He had built a reputation for daring law enforcement agencies and was wanted in multiple cases.