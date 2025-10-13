Who Is Suresh Gopi, Union Minister Who Said, "My income has now stopped completely." Wants To Resume Acting

Union Minister Suresh Gopi recently hit the headlines after expressing his desire to quit the Cabinet so that he can resume his acting career. The actor-turned politician said his income had dipped after becoming a minister.

"I really want to continue acting. I need to earn more; my income has now stopped completely," he said as per an NDTV report.

"I have never prayed for becoming a minister. A day before the elections, I told reporters that I do not want to become a minister, I want to continue with my cinema,” he added.

Here is a look at who he is and his storied career: