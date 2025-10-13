Who Is Suresh Gopi, Union Minister Who Said, "My income has now stopped completely." Wants To Resume Acting
Suresh Gopi News: The actor-turned politician is the BJP’s first Lok Sabha member from Kerala.
Union Minister Suresh Gopi recently hit the headlines after expressing his desire to quit the Cabinet so that he can resume his acting career. The actor-turned politician said his income had dipped after becoming a minister.
"I really want to continue acting. I need to earn more; my income has now stopped completely," he said as per an NDTV report.
"I have never prayed for becoming a minister. A day before the elections, I told reporters that I do not want to become a minister, I want to continue with my cinema,” he added.
Here is a look at who he is and his storied career:
Who Is Suresh Gopi?
Born in June 1958 in Alappuzha, Kerala, Gopi earned a Bachelor’s degree in Zoology and a Master’s in English Literature.
Known for his acting talent and singing skills, Gopi has made a significant mark in Malayalam cinema. He has also featured in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi films.
His big break came with a lead role in Shaji Kailas’s Thalastaanam (1992). Over the years, Gopi has featured in more than 250 films. He earned his status as a reliable box office draw in Malayalam cinema with Ekalavyan (1993).
His important films include Manichitrathazhu and Commissioner, while his portrayal of Anakkattil Chackochi in the 1997 hit Lelam remains one of the most celebrated performances of his career.
In 1998, Gopi received both the National Film Award and the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor for his acclaimed role in Kaliyattam. His final appearance before stepping away from films was in My God (2015). After a break of five years, he returned to Malayalam cinema in 2020, taking on a significant role in Varane Avashyamund.
In 2012, Gopi took on the role of host for Ningalkkum Aakaam Kodeeshwaran on Asianet, the Malayalam adaptation of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? His association with the show spanned six seasons. He later went on to present Anchinodu Inchodinchu on Surya TV.
Suresh Gopi Political Career
Gopi formally became a member of the BJP in October 2016. Three years later, he entered the fray during the general elections, contesting from the Thrissur constituency in Kerala on a BJP ticket, but was defeated by TN Prathapan of the Indian National Congress.
In March 2024, the party once again named him as its candidate for Thrissur in the Lok Sabha polls. He won the election by a margin of over 74,000 votes.
He is the BJP’s first Lok Sabha member from Kerala. He currently serves as Minister of State for Tourism and Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas.
Before this, Gopi was Rajya Sabha MP from 2016 to 2022.