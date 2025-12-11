Who Is Supriya Sahu? Tamil Nadu Bureaucrat Receives UN’s Highest Environmental Honour
She has been recognised for helping disadvantaged communities tackle environmental challenges.
The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) has honoured Tamil Nadu Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Supriya Sahu with the 2025 ‘Champions of the Earth’ award. She was recognised under the ‘Inspiration and Action’ category.
The ‘Champions of the Earth’ award is the United Nations’ highest environmental honour.
“With a focus on cooling solutions, Supriya Sahu is recognised for her groundbreaking leadership in subnational climate action, restoring ecosystems and scaling sustainable cooling innovations across Tamil Nadu. Her work has created millions of green jobs and positioned the state as a model for science-based, community-driven climate resilience,” the UNEP said.
Who Is Supriya Sahu?
Supriya Sahu, a 1991-batch IAS officer, currently serves as the Additional Chief Secretary in the Tamil Nadu government’s Department of Environment, Climate Change, and Forest.
“During this time, she has positioned Tamil Nadu as a global leader in climate mitigation, adaptation and heat resilience. Her initiatives have showcased how integrated governance and nature-based solutions, along with a mix of low- and high-tech interventions, can protect vulnerable communities, while reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” the UNEP said.
She played a key role in founding the Tamil Nadu Green Climate Company, a not-for-profit with an emphasis on “coastal resilience, and a variety of projects to tackle urban heat and rising cooling demand.”
While serving as District Collector of the Nilgiris, she spearheaded “Operation Blue Mountain,” a grassroots campaign aimed at eradicating single-use plastic in the region. The initiative also set a Guinness World Record for the greatest number of trees planted in a single day.
This day 20 yrs back India's first Guinness World Record for'Most trees planted in a day'was created in Nilgiris District.300 people planted 42,182 plants braving incessant rains & chilly weather.Proud to have led the event as the then District Collector #NilgirisGuinnessRecord pic.twitter.com/SYl3X5CA5D— Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) June 24, 2022
Her UN profile highlights that Sahu developed a deep connection with the natural world from a young age, shaped by numerous relocations linked to her father’s job.
“Throughout her 30-year career as a public servant, Sahu has developed a growing fascination with India's rich biodiversity. However, she has also become acutely aware of the severe damage that irresponsible human behaviour can inflict,” the UNEP said.
One of Sahu’s achievements highlighted by the UNEP is the Cool Roof Project.
By painting classroom roofs white to reflect the sun’s rays, temperatures inside are brought down considerably. Combined with shaded areas, fresh airflow, and vegetation, these measures reduce heat by up to 8°C. Along with this, many “green schools” have embraced solar panels, efficient fans, rainwater collection, and growing their own produce.
“She has led efforts to plant over 100 million trees and establish 65 new reserve forests in Tamil Nadu, and under her leadership, the state has doubled its mangrove cover, expanded its wetlands from 1 to 20, and launched the US$60 million Endangered Species Conservation Fund,” she said.
Overall, Sahu’s efforts have led to the creation of 2.5 million green jobs.