Who Is Supriya Sahu? Tamil Nadu Bureaucrat Receives UN’s Highest Environmental Honour

The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) has honoured Tamil Nadu Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Supriya Sahu with the 2025 ‘Champions of the Earth’ award. She was recognised under the ‘Inspiration and Action’ category.

The ‘Champions of the Earth’ award is the United Nations’ highest environmental honour.

“With a focus on cooling solutions, Supriya Sahu is recognised for her groundbreaking leadership in subnational climate action, restoring ecosystems and scaling sustainable cooling innovations across Tamil Nadu. Her work has created millions of green jobs and positioned the state as a model for science-based, community-driven climate resilience,” the UNEP said.