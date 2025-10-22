Business NewsNationalWho Is Rishabh Tandon? All About The Actor-Singer Who Passed Away After 'Heart Attack'
Who Is Rishabh Tandon? All About The Actor-Singer Who Passed Away After 'Heart Attack'

22 Oct 2025, 01:29 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Image: Instagram)</p></div>
(Image: Instagram)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Actor and singer Rishabh Tandon passed away unexpectedly after suffering a heart attack in Delhi on Wednesday. He was 35.

Rishabh and his wife had recently returned to the capital from Mumbai to celebrate Diwali with their family.

The news was confirmed by a close friend to several media outlets, while paparazzo Viral Bhayani reported that the actor-singer had travelled to Delhi to meet his family when the incident occurred.

The family is currently awaiting the arrival of relatives for the final rites and has requested privacy during this difficult time.

(This is a developing story and will be updated shortly).

