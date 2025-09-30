Who Is Lawrence Bishnoi? Canada Declares Indian Mob Boss’s Gang Terrorist Entity
Despite being behind bars for nearly a decade, Lawrence Bishnoi runs an international criminal network that is linked to murders, extortion and organised crime.
Canada has designated notorious Indian mob boss, Lawrence Bishnoi, and his gang a “terrorist entity”. The announcement was made by Canada's Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree on Sept. 29.
Bishnoi and his gang have been linked to murder, extortion, and arms and drug trafficking in India and abroad. Canada has also accused the gang of potential involvement in the murder of prominent Sikh activist and Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar near Vancouver.
Who Is Lawrence Bishnoi?
Bishnoi, 32, hails from a small village in Punjab and has risen to become one of India’s most feared crime figures. Though he has been imprisoned for almost 10 years, his criminal empire, originating from minor campus rackets, has expanded into an international syndicate involved in murder, extortion and arms and drug trafficking, according to The Guardian.
The Bishnoi gang has been linked to several high-profile killings in India and abroad. These include the May 2022 murder of Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala and the October 2024 killing of Mumbai politician Baba Siddique.
Bishnoi's network is also alleged to have had a hand in the December 2023 killing of Rajput leader Sukhdev Gogamedi and a 2025 firing outside actor Salman Khan’s residence.
Bishnoi and his associates have even been linked to issuing multiple threats to Salman Khan over alleged grievances related to the 1998 blackbuck poaching case.
Bishnoi’s organisation gained international attention after the June 2023 assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a pro-Khalistani activist and Canadian citizen.
How The Bishnoi Gang Operates
The gang operates through a network of criminals and assassins. Bishnoi, who parted ways with Goldy Brar, the former head of his Canadian operations, in June 2025, has maintained control over his syndicate despite incarceration.
Canada’s move has enhanced the powers of law enforcement authorities to prosecute gang members, especially for offences related to financing terrorist activities.
Reports claim that Bishnoi still commands a gang of around 700 members engaged in extorting celebrities, trafficking drugs and weapons, and executing targeted assassinations.
The gang’s activities, particularly the Nijjar killing, caused a diplomatic strain between India and Canada. Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suggested Indian involvement without presenting evidence, which India denied, accusing Trudeau of pandering to Khalistani interests. Since Trudeau’s departure and the appointment of Mark Carney, bilateral ties have been gradually improving.