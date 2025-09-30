Who Is Lawrence Bishnoi? Canada Declares Indian Mob Boss’s Gang Terrorist Entity

Bishnoi, 32, hails from a small village in Punjab and has risen to become one of India’s most feared crime figures. Though he has been imprisoned for almost 10 years, his criminal empire, originating from minor campus rackets, has expanded into an international syndicate involved in murder, extortion and arms and drug trafficking, according to The Guardian.

The Bishnoi gang has been linked to several high-profile killings in India and abroad. These include the May 2022 murder of Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala and the October 2024 killing of Mumbai politician Baba Siddique.



Bishnoi's network is also alleged to have had a hand in the December 2023 killing of Rajput leader Sukhdev Gogamedi and a 2025 firing outside actor Salman Khan’s residence.