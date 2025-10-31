Who Is Justice Surya Kant? New Chief Justice Of India To Take Charge On Nov. 24

Justice Surya Kant will take oath as the 53rd Chief Justice of India (CJI) on Nov. 24, succeeding Chief Justice BR Gavai, who retires a day earlier.

President Droupadi Murmu has signed the warrant for the appointment of Justice Surya Kant following CJI Gavai’s recommendation to the Union Government, as per a Press Information Bureau release dated Oct. 30. Justice Surya Kant, currently the second senior-most judge of the Supreme Court, will serve in the top judicial post until his retirement on Feb. 9, 2027.

Born on Feb. 10, 1962, in Hisar, Haryana, Justice Surya Kant hails from a middle-class family. According to an NDTV report, his older brother, Rishi Kant, shared their father was a Sanskrit teacher in undivided Punjab. The youngest of four brothers, Justice Surya Kant was an academically inclined student from an early age and showed little interest in sports. Rishi Kant also recalled his brother’s creative side, mentioning that during his college years, one of his poems titled Mendh Par Mitti Chadha Do had become quite popular.

Justice Surya Kant graduated from Government Post Graduate College, Hisar, in 1981, and went on to earn a law degree from Maharishi Dayanand University, Rohtak, in 1984. The same year, he began practising law at the Hisar District Court before moving to Chandigarh in 1985 to practice at the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Over the years, Justice Kant built a formidable reputation in constitutional, service and civil law. He has represented several universities, corporations and government bodies, including the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Owing to his strong legal acumen and commitment to public service, he was appointed as the youngest Advocate General of Haryana on July 7, 2000. In March 2001, he was designated a senior advocate, a distinction that highlighted his growing stature in the legal fraternity.