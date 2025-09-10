Who Is CP Radhakrishnan? Swayamsevak To Vice President, Inspiring Journey Of Veteran BJP Leader

Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan, a seasoned BJP leader from Tamil Nadu and two-time Member of Parliament from Coimbatore, has been elected as the 15th Vice President of India. The veteran politician secured victory in the vice-presidential election on Tuesday with 452 votes, defeating the INDIA bloc’s B Sudershan Reddy by a margin of 152 votes. Reddy received 300 out of the total 752 valid votes.

Seen as a soft-spoken and non-confrontational leader, Radhakrishnan succeeds Jagdeep Dhankhar, who stepped down from the post on July 21. He becomes the third leader from Tamil Nadu to occupy the country’s second-highest constitutional post.