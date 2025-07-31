Which Six Indian Companies Face US Sanctions Over Iran Oil Trade — Details Here

The United States has imposed sanctions on six Indian companies for allegedly engaging in trade involving oil and petrochemical products from Iran. The action is part of a broader crackdown on entities globally that the US claims are helping Iran bypass its sanctions regime.

The action by the US Department of State comes a day after President Donald Trump announced a hefty 25 percent tariff on India.

The US Department of State said that Iran continues to earn substantial revenue from its petroleum and petrochemical exports. The US alleged that Iran is using the money to destabilise the region. In response, the US is taking measures to cut off these financial channels that fund terrorism overseas and contribute to internal repression.

"The Iranian regime continues to fuel conflict in the Middle East to fund its destabilising activities. Today, the United States is taking action to stem the flow of revenue that the regime uses to support terrorism abroad, as well as to oppress its own people," the US Department of State spokesperson said.

These sanctions aim to curb financial support to Iran’s government and pressure Tehran to comply with international norms.