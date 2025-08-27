When Is Teacher's Day 2025? Know Date And Why It Is Celebrated In India
India observes Teacher’s Day every year on Sept. 5, commemorating the birth anniversary of former President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.
Teacher’s Day is one of the most cherished occasions in India, dedicated to honouring the invaluable contribution of educators in shaping students’ lives. The day is observed every year on Sept. 5, marking the birth anniversary of former President and renowned educator Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan (1888–1975). This year, it falls on a Friday.
On this day, students across India pay tribute to their teachers through messages, gifts and cultural programmes.
Why India Celebrates Teacher’s Day On Sept. 5?
In India, Teacher’s Day is celebrated every year on Sept. 5, while World Teachers’ Day is observed a month later, on Oct. 5. This day honours the contribution of educators and highlights their role in shaping the future of the nation.
Teacher’s Day is observed on the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the first Vice-President and the second President of India. A renowned scholar and philosopher, Dr. Radhakrishnan was a recipient of Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour.
The tradition of observing Teacher’s Day in India is closely linked to Dr. Radhakrishnan’s vision of respecting and valuing teachers. Born on Sept. 5, 1888, he believed that teachers play a huge role in nation-building. Once, when his students and colleagues expressed a desire to celebrate his birthday, he suggested that it would be more meaningful to mark the day as Teacher’s Day instead, to honour teachers across the country. This gesture became the foundation of the observance of Teacher’s Day in India on Sept. 5.
Celebrating Contributions Of Teachers
Teacher’s Day is more than just a date. It’s a celebration of the patience, guidance and dedication that educators bring to their work. In schools, students often organise programmes with skits, speeches and performances to show their gratitude and thank teachers who have inspired them academically and personally. Colleges, universities and professional institutes also mark the day with events that highlight the value of teachers and the guidance they provide.
Reflecting On The Role Of Teachers
The day is also an occasion to reflect on the challenges teachers face in today’s evolving education system. It serves as a reminder of the respect and support that educators deserve. Across India, the day is observed with speeches, seminars and government initiatives that showcase innovative teaching methods and training programmes. As Teacher’s Day 2025 approaches, it offers a chance to honour the impact teachers have in shaping minds, instilling values and guiding the nation’s future.