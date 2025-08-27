When Is Teacher's Day 2025? Know Date And Why It Is Celebrated In India

In India, Teacher’s Day is celebrated every year on Sept. 5, while World Teachers’ Day is observed a month later, on Oct. 5. This day honours the contribution of educators and highlights their role in shaping the future of the nation.

Teacher’s Day is observed on the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the first Vice-President and the second President of India. A renowned scholar and philosopher, Dr. Radhakrishnan was a recipient of Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour.

The tradition of observing Teacher’s Day in India is closely linked to Dr. Radhakrishnan’s vision of respecting and valuing teachers. Born on Sept. 5, 1888, he believed that teachers play a huge role in nation-building. Once, when his students and colleagues expressed a desire to celebrate his birthday, he suggested that it would be more meaningful to mark the day as Teacher’s Day instead, to honour teachers across the country. This gesture became the foundation of the observance of Teacher’s Day in India on Sept. 5.