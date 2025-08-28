When Is National Sports Day 2025? Date, Theme, History, Significance, Celebrations And More

National Sports Day is marked on August 29 to commemorate hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand’s birth anniversary. First observed in 1995 and nationally celebrated since 2012, the day also witnessed the launch of the Fit India Movement in 2019.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has also organised a three-day nationwide programme from August 29 to 3.

The theme, "Ek Ghanta, Khel Ke Maidan Mein", encourages people to devote a minimum of one hour a day to sporting or fitness activity, highlighting the role of exercise in combating lifestyle-related health concerns.

The commemoration also reflects India’s commitment to the Olympic values of Excellence, Friendship and Respect, as well as the Paralympic ideals of Courage, Determination, Inspiration and Equality.