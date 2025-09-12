When Is Engineers' Day 2025? Check Date, History, Significance And More

Engineers’ Day is observed to recognise the crucial role of engineers in nation-building. The day, dedicated to engineers, is observed on the birth anniversary of Sir M Visvesvaraya, who is known as the father of Indian engineering. Born on Sept. 15, 1861, he was a pioneering civil engineer credited with landmark infrastructural innovations and development projects across India.

He was the Diwan of the erstwhile Mysore state. He also served as a civil engineer for the government of British India before independence.

His path-breaking contributions to water management and large-scale construction projects played a crucial role in shaping the evolution of contemporary engineering in India.

He gained recognition for his pioneering efforts in irrigation and water resource management, most notably through projects such as the Krishna Raja Sagara Dam in Mysuru and the Khadakwasla Dam in Pune. He was also instrumental in setting up the Bangalore Engineering College, which was later named Visvesvaraya Technological University as a tribute to his legacy. Celebrated as a forward-thinking engineer, his contributions left a lasting imprint on India’s growth and infrastructure.

Apart from being a renowned civil engineer, he was also a statesman and an educationist. He took several steps to establish engineering colleges in Karnataka. His vision on industrialisation and technological advancements in the early years of independence shaped India’s progress.

He was awarded the Companion of the Order of the Indian Empire (CIE) and later the Knight Commander of the British Indian Empire (KCIE) by the British rulers. In 1955, he was honoured with Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award.