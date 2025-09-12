When Is Engineers' Day 2025? Check Date, History, Significance And More
The National Engineers' Day is observed on Sept. 15 every year to pay tribute to the remarkable role engineers play in nation-building. The day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, one of the country’s greatest engineering minds.
The day highlights the significance of technological progress, infrastructure development, innovation and how engineers continue to drive India’s growth and nation-building efforts.
Engineers’ Day 2025 Date And History
Engineers’ Day is observed to recognise the crucial role of engineers in nation-building. The day, dedicated to engineers, is observed on the birth anniversary of Sir M Visvesvaraya, who is known as the father of Indian engineering. Born on Sept. 15, 1861, he was a pioneering civil engineer credited with landmark infrastructural innovations and development projects across India.
He was the Diwan of the erstwhile Mysore state. He also served as a civil engineer for the government of British India before independence.
His path-breaking contributions to water management and large-scale construction projects played a crucial role in shaping the evolution of contemporary engineering in India.
He gained recognition for his pioneering efforts in irrigation and water resource management, most notably through projects such as the Krishna Raja Sagara Dam in Mysuru and the Khadakwasla Dam in Pune. He was also instrumental in setting up the Bangalore Engineering College, which was later named Visvesvaraya Technological University as a tribute to his legacy. Celebrated as a forward-thinking engineer, his contributions left a lasting imprint on India’s growth and infrastructure.
Apart from being a renowned civil engineer, he was also a statesman and an educationist. He took several steps to establish engineering colleges in Karnataka. His vision on industrialisation and technological advancements in the early years of independence shaped India’s progress.
He was awarded the Companion of the Order of the Indian Empire (CIE) and later the Knight Commander of the British Indian Empire (KCIE) by the British rulers. In 1955, he was honoured with Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award.
Engineers’ Day 2025 Theme
Engineers' Day 2025 Significance
National Engineers’ Day serves as an occasion to acknowledge the impact of engineers on society and the progress they enable.
It highlights advancements in technology and infrastructure, celebrates professional accomplishments, and encourages the next generation to explore engineering as a career path. The day is a reminder of how essential engineers are in driving development and building a stronger future for the country.