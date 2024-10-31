Why Is Diwali Being Celebrated On Two Different Days This Year?
Diwali, the Festival of Lights, is one of the most significant and widely celebrated festivals in India. In 2024, Diwali will be observed on two different dates, October 31 and November 1, due to the unique alignment of the lunar calendar.
According to the Hindu calendar, Diwali is traditionally celebrated on the Amavasya (new moon) night of the Kartik month. This year, Amavasya begins on the evening of October 31 and extends until the evening of November 1. As a result, many people across India will celebrate Diwali on October 31, while others will observe it on November 1.
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has officially scheduled its Muhurat trading session for November 1, 2024. Muhurat trading is a special, symbolic trading session held on Diwali to mark the beginning of the new year. This tradition is believed to bring prosperity and wealth in the coming year.
However, the majority of the country seems to be celebrating Diwali on October 31, 2024, aligning with the Amavasya night.
The day is significant as it marks the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after his victory over Ravana, a story that is central to the Diwali celebrations. The night of October 31 will see homes and streets illuminated with diyas (oil lamps) and colorful rangolis (decorative patterns made with colored powders), symbolising the victory of light over darkness and good over evil.
The dual celebration dates have led to some confusion, but both days will be filled with traditional festivities. Families will gather to perform Lakshmi Puja, a ritual to invoke the blessings of the Goddess of wealth and prosperity. Fireworks, feasts, and the exchange of sweets and gifts will be common sights across the country.
Dhanteras 2024 was celebrated on October 29, marking the beginning of the five-day Diwali festival. This auspicious day, also known as Dhantrayodashi, is dedicated to Lord Dhanvantari, the god of medicine, and is considered highly favorable for purchasing gold, silver, and other valuable items.
Social media is also flooded with memes and jokes about the confusion surrounding the date of the Diwali with hilarious responses coming in, one user posted a funny graphic on selecting between two similar buttons to decide when is Diwali.
