Why Is Diwali Being Celebrated On Two Different Days This Year?

Diwali, the Festival of Lights, is one of the most significant and widely celebrated festivals in India. In 2024, Diwali will be observed on two different dates, October 31 and November 1, due to the unique alignment of the lunar calendar.

According to the Hindu calendar, Diwali is traditionally celebrated on the Amavasya (new moon) night of the Kartik month. This year, Amavasya begins on the evening of October 31 and extends until the evening of November 1. As a result, many people across India will celebrate Diwali on October 31, while others will observe it on November 1.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has officially scheduled its Muhurat trading session for November 1, 2024. Muhurat trading is a special, symbolic trading session held on Diwali to mark the beginning of the new year. This tradition is believed to bring prosperity and wealth in the coming year.