What Is ‘Z’ Category Security? Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Gets This Security Cover After Slap Incident

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has taken over the responsibility of providing security cover to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, replacing the Delhi Police, following an incident at her Civil Lines residence on August 20. CM Gupta, who was attacked during a public grievance hearing, has been given ‘Z’ category security cover.

Officials said CRPF personnel have been stationed at the Chief Minister’s residence, while tighter protocols are being introduced for her public hearings.

The attack took place when Gupta was holding a 'Jan Sunwai' (public hearing) at her Civil Lines camp office on Wednesday. According to police, the accused, Rajesh Kimji Sakariya from Gujarat, posed as a complainant before attempting to assault her. He has been arrested and charged with attempted murder under Section 109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Delhi Police described him as a “serial offender” with several past cases in Gujarat, many of which ended in acquittal, reported NDTV.