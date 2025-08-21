What Is ‘Z’ Category Security? Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Gets This Security Cover After Slap Incident
Following an attack on her at her Civil Lines residence, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s security has been upgraded, with CRPF personnel providing round-the-clock ‘Z’ category cover.
The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has taken over the responsibility of providing security cover to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, replacing the Delhi Police, following an incident at her Civil Lines residence on August 20. CM Gupta, who was attacked during a public grievance hearing, has been given ‘Z’ category security cover.
Officials said CRPF personnel have been stationed at the Chief Minister’s residence, while tighter protocols are being introduced for her public hearings.
The attack took place when Gupta was holding a 'Jan Sunwai' (public hearing) at her Civil Lines camp office on Wednesday. According to police, the accused, Rajesh Kimji Sakariya from Gujarat, posed as a complainant before attempting to assault her. He has been arrested and charged with attempted murder under Section 109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Delhi Police described him as a “serial offender” with several past cases in Gujarat, many of which ended in acquittal, reported NDTV.
What Is ‘Z’ Category Security?
‘Z’ category security is among the highest levels of VIP protection in India, meant for individuals deemed at significant risk. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs’ Yellow Book, this category includes between 22 and 25 security personnel. The team usually consists of personal security officers (PSOs), commandos drawn from central forces, armed escorts, watchers and static guards positioned at key locations.
The CRPF, which protects this category, ensures round-the-clock coverage with layers of surveillance, close bodyguards, and armed response teams.
Types Of Security Categories In India
India follows a tiered security system based on threat perception:
SPG (Special Protection Group): Reserved exclusively for the Prime Minister and immediate family.
Z+ Category: The highest after SPG, involving around 36 personnel, including 10 or more commandos.
Z Category: This comprises 22–25 personnel, including 4–6 commandos and police personnel.
Y+ Category: Consists of 11 personnel, with 2–4 commandos.
Y Category: Eight personnel, including up to two commandos.
X Category: Involves two armed police personnel without commandos.
The deployment of CRPF marks a significant escalation in security arrangements for the Delhi CM, underscoring the government’s concerns about her safety.