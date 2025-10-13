What Is Viksit Bharat Buildathon? Prize Money, Result Announcement Date And Other Key Details

The Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025, recognised as India’s largest school hackathon, officially kicked off on Monday. This nationwide event, from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m, will unleash the creative talents of 1 crore students from classes 6 to 12 across the country.

It is being organised by the Department of School Education & Literacy in collaboration with Atal Innovation Mission.

Students have been asked to build prototypes on four themes: Atmanirbhar Bharat, Swadeshi, Vocal for Local, and Samriddh Bharat.

The Buildathon offers hands-on learning experiences aligned with the National Education Policy. It encourages inclusive participation, placing particular emphasis on students from aspirational districts, as well as those in tribal and remote areas.