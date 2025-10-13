What Is Viksit Bharat Buildathon? Prize Money, Result Announcement Date And Other Key Details
The Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025, recognised as India’s largest school hackathon, officially kicked off on Monday. This nationwide event, from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m, will unleash the creative talents of 1 crore students from classes 6 to 12 across the country.
It is being organised by the Department of School Education & Literacy in collaboration with Atal Innovation Mission.
Students have been asked to build prototypes on four themes: Atmanirbhar Bharat, Swadeshi, Vocal for Local, and Samriddh Bharat.
The Buildathon offers hands-on learning experiences aligned with the National Education Policy. It encourages inclusive participation, placing particular emphasis on students from aspirational districts, as well as those in tribal and remote areas.
The event is being livestreamed via the official portals: and .
To encourage participation, the competition has an award pool of Rs 1 crore, with 10 national level winners, 100 state level winners and 1,000 district level winners.
Registration for the event was open from Sept. 23 to Oct. 11. Schools can submit the entries from Oct. 13 to Oct. 31. The result will be announced in January 2026.
Teams of three to five students will take part in the Buildathon, submitting their ideas or prototypes as video entries. Schools are free to register as many teams as they wish, with no restrictions on the number of participants per school.
Volunteers and mentors from incubation centres, the Mentor of Change network, higher education institutions, and corporates will offer dedicated support to students, guiding them in developing their projects at the school level.
The event will be telecasted on news channels. Special emphasis will be placed on aspirational blocks, tribal regions, frontier villages, and remote areas.
A panel of specialists will assess the submissions, with top-performing student teams receiving awards. These schools and students will then benefit from ongoing support through corporate sponsorship, mentorship, and access to resources to help nurture and enhance their innovative projects.