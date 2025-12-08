What Is The Right To Disconnect Bill 2025 And Can It Become A Law?

A proposed legislation recently introduced as a private member's bill, if passed by the Parliament, can significantly change work culture in India, especially for private sector employees.

Supriya Sule, Lok Sabha MP from the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction), introduced a bill in the Lok Sabha on Friday, Dec. 5, seeking legal right for employees to refuse work-related calls, messages and emails after scheduled office hours. It was one of the private members’ bills tabled during the ongoing winter session that began on Dec. 1.

"The Right to Disconnect Bill, 2025, provides every employee the right to disconnect from work-related electronic communications. It fosters a better quality of life and a healthier work-life balance by reducing the burnout caused by today's digital culture," Sule said in a post on X on Friday.

The bill was one of the three ‘forward-looking’ private member bills introduced by Sule for the welfare of employees.