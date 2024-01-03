What Is The New Hit-And-Run Law That Caused Widespread Protests in India
Learn about the proposed new hit-and-run law in India under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, leading to widespread protests by truckers' associations.
Various truckers' associations had staged rasta roko protests against 'stricter' punishments in the new law on hit-and-run cases. Here's a detailed update on what this proposed new law is according to Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and what led to the truckers agitation across the nation.
Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita on Hit-And-Run Law
Under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), which replaced the colonial era Indian Penal Code, drivers who cause a serious road accident by negligent driving and run away without informing the police or any official from the administration can face punishment of up to 10 years or a fine of Rs 7 lakh.
The new law aims to minimise the number of hit-and-run cases, which cause around 50,000 deaths in India each year.
The Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) new law states:
(1) Whoever causes the death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to five years, and shall also be liable to a fine.
(2) Whoever causes the death of any person by rash and negligent driving of a vehicle not amounting to culpable homicide, and escapes without reporting it to a police officer or a Magistrate soon after the incident, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description of a term which may extend to ten years, and shall also be liable to fine.
Previously, hit-and-run cases were handled under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, with a maximum punishment of two years.
What Is Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill Exactly
In August 2023, Amit Shah introduced the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill 2023 in Lok Sabha along with other bills. It meant that the Indian Penal Code, 1860 would be replaced by the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill, 2023.
The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill was first introduced in Lok Sabha on August 11, along with the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam bills. The proposed legislations seek to replace the Indian Penal Code, 1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure Act, 1898, and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872, respectively.
What Are The Concerns of Truck Drivers?
The drivers feel that the fines are too high which may lead to financial hardship. They fear false accusations and accidents beyond their control as it may discourage current drivers and deter new entrants to the profession.
The All India Motor Transport Congress is calling for the law to be recalled. It should be noted that this law also applies to private vehicle owners also.
Agitations in Maharashtra Due To New Hit-And-Run Law
Truck drivers staged 'rasta roko' protests at many places in Maharashtra against the stringent punishment and 'steep' fine.
In Navi Mumbai, a policeman was injured when a group of truckers attacked him in Nerul prompting police to use force to disperse the mob gathered on the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway..
Truck drivers tried to block traffic on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in Mira Bhayandar area in Thane district and hurled stones at police personnel, leaving a policeman injured. A police vehicle was damaged in stone pelting.
Road blockade protests were also held in Solapur, Kolhapur, Nagpur and Gondia districts.
In Nagpur district, hundreds of protesters blocked the Nagpur-Bhandara Road by staging protests in Khapri, Warud, Kalamna and Pardi areas.
Tanker Drivers Stop Work In Maharashtra And Madhya Pradesh To Protest New Law On Hit-And-Run Cases
How Petrol Pumps were affected due to the new hit-and-run law?
Petrol pumps in Mumbai, Nagpur and other parts of the state witnessed long queues on January 2 as people came to fill up their vehicle tanks fearing a shortage of fuel amid the protest by truck drivers. The fuel supply to petrol pumps was affected due to the drivers' agitation since Monday.
Mumbai also saw a huge crowd of motorists and long queues and several pumps put up boards that read 'Fuel out of stock' due to lack of supply from the depots.
However, on the same day amid protests in parts of Maharashtra by some truckers' associations, the refilling of tankers carrying petrol and diesel started at all except four depots of oil companies in the state viz Akola, Ahmednagar, Chandrapur and Wadala (Sewri in Mumbai).
Truckers Call Off Protests
On Wednesday, January 3, 2024, a union of truck and bus operators in India asked members to end their two-day-old strike after getting assurance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government that the new penalties in hit-and-run cases will only be implemented after consultations.