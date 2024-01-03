What Is The New Hit-And-Run Law That Caused Widespread Protests in India

Under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), which replaced the colonial era Indian Penal Code, drivers who cause a serious road accident by negligent driving and run away without informing the police or any official from the administration can face punishment of up to 10 years or a fine of Rs 7 lakh.

The new law aims to minimise the number of hit-and-run cases, which cause around 50,000 deaths in India each year.

The Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) new law states:

(1) Whoever causes the death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to five years, and shall also be liable to a fine.

(2) Whoever causes the death of any person by rash and negligent driving of a vehicle not amounting to culpable homicide, and escapes without reporting it to a police officer or a Magistrate soon after the incident, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description of a term which may extend to ten years, and shall also be liable to fine.

Previously, hit-and-run cases were handled under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, with a maximum punishment of two years.