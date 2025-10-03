What Is Sir Creek? Here's Why Rajnath Singh Has Issued Warning To Pakistan Over Disputed Region
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday warned Pakistan that any misdeed in the Sir Creek sector would lead to a "decisive response" from India that could change both "history and geography". Singh was speaking at an event near the India-Pakistan border in Bhuj, Gujarat.
"If Pakistan dares to act in the Sir Creek sector, the reply will be so strong that it will change both history and geography," he said.
What is Sir Creek and why is it so important for India and Pakistan? Here's the complete picture.
What Is Sir Creek?
Sir Creek sits along the boundary between Gujarat in India and Sindh in Pakistan. It is an estuary that stretches for about 96 km through the marshy expanse of the Rann of Kutch, where the Arabian Sea merges with the land.
The dispute between India and Pakistan over Sir Creek stems from differing interpretations of how the boundary should be drawn: from the mouth of the creek to its northernmost point, and then eastward to a location known as the Western Terminus.
Following the Partition in 1947, Sindh became part of Pakistan, whereas Gujarat stayed within India.
While an international tribunal resolved much of the Rann of Kutch boundary issue in 1968, the controversy over Sir Creek has persisted.
Pakistan asserts that the whole of Sir Creek falls within Sindh, referencing a 1914 resolution that designated the boundary along the creek’s eastern bank. In contrast, India maintains that this resolution, also referred to the as the thalweg principle, establishes the border along the centre of the navigable channel.
India supports its claim with a 1925 map and markers placed in the middle of the channel, while Pakistan argues that the thalweg principle is relevant only to rivers and does not apply to tidal estuaries such as Sir Creek.
Sir Creek may have limited strategic military significance, but its economic importance is considerable. The area could contain reserves of oil and gas, and ownership of the creek influences the determination of maritime boundaries, Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZs), and continental shelf rights.
The ongoing dispute also affects fishermen in the region, who unintentionally cross over into waters controlled by the neighbouring country and face arrest. Despite international law recommending lenient treatment, both India and Pakistan frequently hold these fishermen for extended periods, causing significant hardship and loss of income.
Watch: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says "If any misadventure is attempted from the Pakistan side in the Sir Creek area, it will receive such a decisive response."
#WATCH | Kachchh, Gujarat: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "Even after 78 years of independence, a dispute over the border in the Sir Creek area is being stirred up. India has made several attempts to resolve it through dialogue, but there is a flaw in Pakistan's intentions;â¦ pic.twitter.com/aCRdorcb9A— ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2025