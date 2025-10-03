What Is Sir Creek? Here's Why Rajnath Singh Has Issued Warning To Pakistan Over Disputed Region

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday warned Pakistan that any misdeed in the Sir Creek sector would lead to a "decisive response" from India that could change both "history and geography". Singh was speaking at an event near the India-Pakistan border in Bhuj, Gujarat.

"If Pakistan dares to act in the Sir Creek sector, the reply will be so strong that it will change both history and geography," he said.

What is Sir Creek and why is it so important for India and Pakistan? Here's the complete picture.