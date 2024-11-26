What Is 'One Nation One Subscription' Scheme Approved By Cabinet — Explained

In a move to strengthen India’s research and education ecosystem, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the 'One Nation One Subscription' scheme.

This new initiative aims to provide country-wide access to international, high-impact scholarly research articles and journal publications for students, faculty, and researchers in all higher education institutions and R&D labs managed by the central and state governments.

The ONOS scheme will offer an opportunity to nearly 1.8 crore students, faculty, and researchers across the country, including those in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, to access a vast repository of scholarly journals. A total of 30 major international journal publishers have been included, offering nearly 13,000 e-journals covering a wide array of disciplines. The initiative will be coordinated by the Information and Library Network, an autonomous inter-university center under the University Grants Commission.