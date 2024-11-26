What Is 'One Nation One Subscription' Scheme Approved By Cabinet — Explained
This new initiative aims to provide country-wide access to international, high-impact scholarly research articles and journal publications.
In a move to strengthen India’s research and education ecosystem, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the 'One Nation One Subscription' scheme.
This new initiative aims to provide country-wide access to international, high-impact scholarly research articles and journal publications for students, faculty, and researchers in all higher education institutions and R&D labs managed by the central and state governments.
The ONOS scheme will offer an opportunity to nearly 1.8 crore students, faculty, and researchers across the country, including those in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, to access a vast repository of scholarly journals. A total of 30 major international journal publishers have been included, offering nearly 13,000 e-journals covering a wide array of disciplines. The initiative will be coordinated by the Information and Library Network, an autonomous inter-university center under the University Grants Commission.
The scheme is set to cover more than 6,300 government-managed higher education institutions and central government R&D institutions.
The ONOS initiative will be fully digital, making it easy for institutions to access research materials through a unified portal. This approach aligns with the government's vision of simplifying and digitising access to resources for educational and research purposes. The allocation is of nearly Rs 6,000 crore for the years 2025-2027
The 'One Nation One Subscription' scheme builds on the government’s broader efforts to strengthen research and development, particularly through the Anusandhan National Research Foundation.
This initiative also closely aligned with the National Education Policy 2020. The Department of Higher Education will undertake Information, Education, and Communication campaigns to expand its reach. These campaigns will raise awareness among students, faculty, and researchers about how to access and utilise the ONOS portal. State governments will also be encouraged to run similar campaigns at the regional level to ensure widespread adoption of the facility.