What Is New QR Code Scanning Fraud? Know About The Latest 'Quishing Scam'

Here's how quishing works:

Scammers generate QR codes that visually resemble legitimate ones they might find online or copy from genuine businesses. These might be placed on flyers, posters, stickers, and even public screens, or sent through emails or messages.

Scanning the fake code sends you to a website designed to look like a familiar and trusted one, like your bank, a popular restaurant, or a delivery service.

The fake website prompts you to enter sensitive information like login credentials, credit card details, or even OTPs. Once submitted, this information is stolen by the scammers.

Sometimes, scanning the code might automatically download malware onto your device, allowing the attacker to steal data or control your device remotely.