What Is 'Eat Right Station'? 150 Railway Stations Across India Achieve Certification From FSSAI
Not just customers, but even the vendors will benefit from the 'Eat Right Station' certification as it will enhance their credibility, leading to greater footfall and income.
Spelling good news for millions of Indian railway passengers, 150 railway stations across the country have been awarded the 'Eat Right Station' certification by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).
This initiative is part of the larger 'Eat Right India' movement, aiming to ensure access to safe and healthy food within bustling railway hubs.
The certification process involves stringent measures such as rigorous audits of food vendors, training for food handlers, adherence to strict hygiene and sanitation protocols, and initiatives to raise awareness among people to make informed food choices. Stations meeting these criteria are recognised as 'Eat Right Stations'.
Prominent railway stations on the list include:
New Delhi
Varanasi
Kolkata
Ujjain
Ayodhya Cantt
Hyderabad
Chandigarh
Kozhikode
Guwahati
Visakhapatnam
Bhubaneswar
Vadodara
Mysuru City
Bhopal
Igatpuri
Anand Vihar Terminal (Delhi)
Chennai’s Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Railway Station
Not just customers, but even the vendors will benefit from the 'Eat Right Station' certification as it will enhance their credibility, leading to greater footfall and income.
In an effort to expand the programme, six prominent metro stations across the country, including Noida Sector 51, Esplanade (Kolkata), IIT Kanpur, Botanical Garden (Noida), and Noida Electronic City Metro Station, have also been accredited as 'Eat Right Stations'.
FSSAI is committed to further extending the 'Eat Right Station' programme, with the goal of encompassing all major railway and metro stations. This initiative promises to contribute significantly to promoting a healthier India.
Last year in January, Varanasi Cantonment Railway Station received a 5-star 'Eat Right Station' certification. The certification signifies the station's full compliance with safe and hygienic food practices, setting benchmarks for providing high-quality, nutritious food to passengers.
Other railway stations with star certifications include Anand Vihar Terminal Railway Station (Delhi), Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (Mumbai), Mumbai Central Railway Station (Mumbai), Vadodara Railway Station, Chandigarh Railway Station, and Bhopal Railway Station.