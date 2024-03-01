What Is 'Eat Right Station'? 150 Railway Stations Across India Achieve Certification From FSSAI

Spelling good news for millions of Indian railway passengers, 150 railway stations across the country have been awarded the 'Eat Right Station' certification by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

This initiative is part of the larger 'Eat Right India' movement, aiming to ensure access to safe and healthy food within bustling railway hubs.

The certification process involves stringent measures such as rigorous audits of food vendors, training for food handlers, adherence to strict hygiene and sanitation protocols, and initiatives to raise awareness among people to make informed food choices. Stations meeting these criteria are recognised as 'Eat Right Stations'.

Prominent railway stations on the list include: