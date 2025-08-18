What Is Brain-Eating Amoeba? Kerala Girl Dies From Rare Infection

A nine-year-old girl from Kerala died a few days ago due to a rare brain infection caused by a free-living amoeba in contaminated water. A senior health official reported that the child was admitted to a hospital with a fever on Aug. 13. Her condition deteriorated, prompting her transfer to Kozhikode Medical College on Aug. 14, where she died the same day, according to an NDTV report.

Tests conducted at the microbiology lab of the medical college where the girl was admitted confirmed amoebic encephalitis as the cause of her death.