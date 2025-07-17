What Does 'PAN PAN PAN' Stand For? Delhi-Goa IndiGo Flight Pilot Said THIS Before Emergency Landing In Mumbai

A Goa-bound IndiGo flight from Delhi was diverted to Mumbai late Wednesday, after the pilot declared a mid-air emergency using the international urgency signal "PAN-PAN-PAN." The Airbus A320neo aircraft, operating as flight 6E 6271, was carrying 191 passengers when it encountered a technical issue.

The technical snag was reportedly detected in the flight’s engine number one. As a result, the pilot made the emergency "PAN PAN PAN" call. Subsequently, the flight was diverted and safely landed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai at 9:53 p.m.

The emergency measure was necessitated as one of the engines in the aircraft had failed, news agency PTI reported, citing sources. However, an official statement issued by the airline only mentioned a "technical snag" and standard safety procedures were followed. The airline has not provided further technical details but emphasised that passenger safety was never compromised.