What Does 'PAN PAN PAN' Stand For? Delhi-Goa IndiGo Flight Pilot Said THIS Before Emergency Landing In Mumbai
The aircraft was diverted due to a technical snag and standard safety procedures were followed, according to an Indigo spokesperson.
A Goa-bound IndiGo flight from Delhi was diverted to Mumbai late Wednesday, after the pilot declared a mid-air emergency using the international urgency signal "PAN-PAN-PAN." The Airbus A320neo aircraft, operating as flight 6E 6271, was carrying 191 passengers when it encountered a technical issue.
The technical snag was reportedly detected in the flight’s engine number one. As a result, the pilot made the emergency "PAN PAN PAN" call. Subsequently, the flight was diverted and safely landed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai at 9:53 p.m.
The emergency measure was necessitated as one of the engines in the aircraft had failed, news agency PTI reported, citing sources. However, an official statement issued by the airline only mentioned a "technical snag" and standard safety procedures were followed. The airline has not provided further technical details but emphasised that passenger safety was never compromised.
“A technical snag was detected on flight 6E 6271 while flying from Delhi to Manohar International Airport, Goa on 16 July 2025. Following procedures, the aircraft was diverted and landed in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai”IndiGo Spokesperson said in a statement.
“A technical snag was detected on flight 6E 6271 while flying from Delhi to Manohar International Airport, Goa on 16 July 2025. Following procedures, the aircraft was diverted and landed in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai,” IndiGo Spokesperson said in a statement.
ALSO READ
Air India Crash: Senior Captain May Have Cut Fuel To Engines Before 787 Went Down, Says Report
What Does PAN PAN PAN Stand For?
In aviation terminology, the phrase ‘PAN PAN PAN’ is used to indicate an urgent situation that requires attention but does not pose immediate danger to life.
The phrase originates from the French word ‘panne’, meaning ‘breakdown’.
Last month, seconds before the Air India crash in Ahmedabad, the pilot had given a ‘MAYDAY’ call. While the ‘MAYDAY’ distress call is reserved for the most serious situations, ‘PAN PAN’ indicates an urgent but “non-life-threatening” situation.
Earlier, the Indian Express cited an aviation expert to report that the ‘PAN PAN’ signal is a step below the ‘MAYDAY’ call. “PAN PAN is a step below Mayday and is used when something is urgent, but does not pose a direct risk to life. Both signals help pilots communicate clearly with air traffic control,” Colonel Rajgopalan, the founder of Aviation Training India, told the Indian Express.
“Such situations may be created by engine failure, but without any risk of crashing or non-critical medical situations like a minor injury, illness, or weather-related issues,” he noted.