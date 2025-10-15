What Are Green Firecrackers And How To Identify Them As SC Allows Sale In Delhi-NCR This Diwali

The Supreme Court on Wednesday permitted the sale and bursting of green firecrackers in the Delhi-NCR region between Oct. 18 and Oct. 21, subject to strict guidelines on timings and locations.

A bench of Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran allowed the use of green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR as a temporary measure, as firecrackers smuggled into during Diwali caused more damage.

According to an NDTV report, CJI Gavai said, “Since firecrackers are smuggled in, they cause more damage than green firecrackers. We have to take a balanced approach, permitting it in moderation while not compromising with the environment.”

The decision partially lifts the ban on firecrackers in the capital, imposed to curb air pollution during the festive season.