What Are Green Firecrackers And How To Identify Them As SC Allows Sale In Delhi-NCR This Diwali
The Supreme Court has allowed the sale and use of certified green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR during Diwali, with strict restrictions on timings and locations.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday permitted the sale and bursting of green firecrackers in the Delhi-NCR region between Oct. 18 and Oct. 21, subject to strict guidelines on timings and locations.
A bench of Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran allowed the use of green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR as a temporary measure, as firecrackers smuggled into during Diwali caused more damage.
According to an NDTV report, CJI Gavai said, “Since firecrackers are smuggled in, they cause more damage than green firecrackers. We have to take a balanced approach, permitting it in moderation while not compromising with the environment.”
The decision partially lifts the ban on firecrackers in the capital, imposed to curb air pollution during the festive season.
What Are Green Firecrackers?
Firecrackers designed to emit lower pollutants through reduced use of raw materials and use of dust suppressants are referred to as green crackers. According to CSIR-NEERI, reduced shell size, elimination of ash and optimisation of raw materials in their composition tags them as environment-friendly. They may also include additives that act as dust suppressants to lower emissions, particularly particulate matter (PM), as well as gases like SO₂ and NO₂.
Compared to conventional firecrackers of the same category, green crackers offer at least 30% reduction in PM emissions, or 20% reduction in PM along with a minimum 10% reduction in gaseous emissions, with potential for even greater reductions depending on the composition. All reductions are measured relative to standard firecracker compositions within the same category, as per CSIR-NEERI parameters.
How To Identify Green Firecrackers?
Green firecrackers can be identified by the CSIR-NEERI logo on the packaging. Verification can be done by scanning the QR code using the “CSIR NEERI Green QR Code” app, available on the Google Play Store.
image:neeri.res.in
Strict Guidelines For Use In Delhi-NCR Region
The Supreme Court described the use of green crackers as a temporary measure and added that no firecrackers from outside the NCR region will be permitted. Pollution control authorities have been directed to closely monitor the region’s Air Quality Index (AQI) during the period and submit regular reports.
The SC bench also warned that if any green crackers were found to be fake, the manufacturer’s licence would be revoked. The court reiterated that bursting of crackers between Oct. 18 and Oct. 21 would be allowed only during two time slots, from 6 am to 7 am, and 8 pm to 10 pm.
Green Vs Conventional Firecrackers
Green firecrackers are eco-friendly alternatives to traditional fireworks. Green crackers reduce at least 30% emissions using particulate matter Potassium Nitrate as an oxidant.
Conventional firecrackers contain gunpowder and other chemicals that produce explosive effects. These firecrackers release significantly more particulate matter and harmful chemicals, making them far more toxic to the environment.