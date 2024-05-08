West Nile Fever Cases Reported In Kerala; Know About Its Symptoms And Other Details

The Kerala government reported cases of West Nile fever from several districts such as Kozhikode, Malappuram, and Thrissur on Tuesday. Health officials have confirmed five cases of West Nile fever in Kozhikode district, news agency PTI reported.

Calling for awareness regarding the viral fever, spread by the Culex species of mosquitoes, the minister has ordered steps be taken for mosquito control by destroying their breeding grounds, the report added.

State health minister Veena George said districts had been asked to stay vigilant.