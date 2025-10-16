West Bengal Police SI Answer Key Out, Check Last Date To Submit Revisions, Details For PET, PMT Here

The Board has advised all candidates to compare the answer with the question paper carefully and bring apparent errors, if any, to the notice of the WBPRB with documents to prove the claim. Candidates should notify the board through e-mail at answerkeywbprb10@gmail.com within seven days from Oct. 16, 2025.

Any response in this regard, if mailed to any other E-mail ID other than the above shall not be considered by this Board. The Board will however not be in a position to consider any incongruity brought to its notice after the aforesaid date.