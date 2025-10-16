West Bengal Police SI Answer Key Out, Check Last Date To Submit Revisions, Details For PET, PMT Here
The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) answer key is now available online at the official West Bengal Police website, prb.wb.gov.in, and wbpolice.gov.in.
The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) on Thursday officially released the answer key for the Sub-Inspector (SI) Preliminary Examination 2025. The answer key is now available online at the official West Bengal Police website, prb.wb.gov.in, and wbpolice.gov.in.
The West Bengal Police SI prelims were conducted on Oct. 12, 2025, across the state for both Unarmed and Armed Branches. Today, answers to 100 (one hundred) questions for the West Bengal Police Preliminary Examination held on Oct. 12 is released.
Steps to Download West Bengal Police SI Prelims Answer Key
Downloading the West Bengal Police SI Answer Key 2025 is easy and user-friendly. Candidates should follow these steps:
Visit the WBPRB or West Bengal Police official website: wbpolice.gov.in or prb.wb.gov.in.
Click on the recruitment notification titled "Notice for the Answer Key of Preliminary Examination for Recruitment to the post of Sub-Inspector (Unarmed & Armed Branch)".
You will find a PDF link containing the provisional answer key for all sets.
Download and cross-check your responses.
The Board has advised all candidates to compare the answer with the question paper carefully and bring apparent errors, if any, to the notice of the WBPRB with documents to prove the claim. Candidates should notify the board through e-mail at answerkeywbprb10@gmail.com within seven days from Oct. 16, 2025.
Any response in this regard, if mailed to any other E-mail ID other than the above shall not be considered by this Board. The Board will however not be in a position to consider any incongruity brought to its notice after the aforesaid date.
West Bengal Police SI PMT, PET Recruitment Dates
The Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for recruitment to the post of Sub-Inspector/Sub-Inspectress (Unarmed Branch), Sub-Inspector (Armed Branch), and Sergeant in Kolkata Police – 2023 will start from Nov. 11, 2025.
The admit card for PMT & PET will be available on the websites of West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (https://prb.wb.gov.in), West Bengal Police (wbpolice.gov.in) and Kolkata Police (www.kolkatapolice.gov.in) from Nov. 3, 2025.
The shortlisted candidates for PMT and PET can download the admit card through the link (wbprb.applythrunet.co.in) provided in the websites mentioned above on keying of their Application Sl. No. and Date of Birth.