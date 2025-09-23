Kolkata Rains LIVE Updates: 5 Dead; Train And Metro Services Suspended As Heavy Rain Causes Waterlogging
Check out latest updates on Kolkata rains, traffic and more.
Kolkata Rains News LIVE: Waterlogged Visuals Go Viral
A X user shared visuals of waterlogged streets in Kolkata on Tuesday morning.
ð§ï¸ Last night, after 5 hours of continuous rainfall, Kolkata streets are completely waterlogged. ð¨ Everywhere you look â just water. #KolkataRains #Waterlogging pic.twitter.com/RU6F5FCXBu— Pankaj (@pretty_yourss) September 23, 2025
Kolkata Rains News LIVE: Many Schools Declare A Holiday
Many schools have declared a holiday in the wake of very heavy downpour and waterlogged streets.
Kolkata Rains News LIVE: Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Airport
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport was waterlogged on Tuesday morning.
(Image: NDTV Profit)
Kolkata Rains News LIVE: Metro Services Suspended Between Shahid Khudiram And Maidan Stations
A Metro Railway Kolkata spokesperson told PTI, that in order to ensure passengers' safety, services have been suspended between Shahid Khudiram and Maidan stations since morning hours.
Kolkata Rains News LIVE: Train Services Hit
Train services in the Sealdah South Section and Circular Railway line has been suspended, while skeleton services are being run in the Sealdah North and main sections, an Eastern Railway official told PTI.
Train services have been partially affected to and from Howrah and Kolkata terminal stations of Eastern Railway, he added.