Shifting Currents: How Indian Couples Are Reclaiming Marriage Norms

Indian weddings in 2025 are not getting smaller or simpler. They are getting more intentional. The shift is subtle, almost easy to miss. Traditions are still followed, rituals still performed, photographs still staged. However, beneath the choreography, something has shifted. Couples are marrying later, questioning timelines, setting boundaries and making choices that prioritise compatibility and comfort over compliance.

WedMeGood's Annual Wedding Industry Report 2025 suggests that the result is not a rejection of the wedding as an institution, but a subtle rebalancing of control — away from obligation and towards intention.